Using wireless LTE Home Internet FAQs

Visit our setup page to learn how to install and set up your Verizon LTE Home Internet.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
How do I install and set up wireless LTE Home Internet?
How can I improve my home internet coverage in hard to reach places?
Verizon offers Whole-Home Wi-Fi with the LTE Home Plus plan to help improve coverage in hard-to-reach areas of your home:
- Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi is included with LTE Home Plus and offers 1 Wi-Fi extender.*
- Upgrade to Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus for an additional $5/month (plus taxes & surcharges) and get up to 3 Wi-Fi extenders.
Learn more by visiting our Whole-Home Wi-Fi FAQs.
*Verizon owns the equipment provided with your plan, including the router and Wi-Fi Extender. If you choose to disconnect service, you must return equipment within 30 days or you'll incur an unreturned equipment fee(s). Learn more by visiting our 5G Home & LTE Home equipment return FAQs.
Does the LTE Home Internet router have a phone number? Where can I find it?
Yes. Each device that connects to the Verizon wireless network has its own "phone" number. We create a mobile number for your router when you order Verizon Home Internet:
- The router's number becomes active when we ship the equipment to you.
- You can't use the router's number to make calls or send/receive text messages.
Find your home internet mobile number:
- In your confirmation email.
- On your bill where the LTE Home router is listed.
- Visit our Home Devices Support page and choose your router to find support articles.
How do I set up My Verizon to manage my home internet account?
If you don’t already have My Verizon to manage your Verizon account, set up access after your home internet is installed:
- If the LTE Home router is the only device on your account, use the router’s mobile number to sign in to My Verizon on your computer or the My Verizon app.
- You can create a User ID to sign in with instead of the mobile number.
- Learn how to set up a User ID in My Verizon.
- Create a password.
Note: Learn about managing your home internet service with the Verizon Home app.
I’m moving to a new address. Can I take my LTE Home Internet service with me when I move?
You may be able to transfer your home internet service to your new residence. It’s important to contact us before you move* to check service availability, discuss equipment needs and potential plan changes.
You can either:
- Call 1-800-922-0204.
- Check service availability online. Enter your new address and choose Get Started.
- Sign in to My Verizon to check service availability and start the service transfer process.
*We recommend you contact us at least 2 weeks before you move.
If Verizon Home Internet is available at my new address, what’s next?
When you contact us, if Verizon Home Internet is available at your new address we’ll let you know:
- If you can bring the current home internet equipment with you:
- Remember to pack the power adapter, cables and accessories if so.
- If you must switch to new equipment:
- We recommend you place your order at least 2 weeks before moving to ensure timely delivery of the new equipment.
- Self setup for Verizon Home Internet is quick and easy. The equipment arrives in 2-4 business days.
- Learn about returning Verizon home internet equipment.
Visit the Verizon Home Internet (Wireless) Terms of Service for more information and equipment condition requirements.
Learn what to do if you need to cancel your Verizon Home Internet service.
Can I use the Verizon Home Internet equipment or service at a different location without notifying Verizon?
No. Verizon Home Internet equipment and service is registered to your qualified service address and relocating your service requires authorization and address requalification.
Unauthorized use or relocation may result in service interruption or termination.
If a location change is detected:
- We may send a message asking you to contact us to resolve the issue.
- This message provides a link that guides you through possible solutions, including contacting us.
- Your internet speed may be reduced until the issue is resolved.
Be sure to contact us to talk about your home internet service options before you change locations.
How do I cancel my LTE Home Internet service?
To discontinue your LTE Home Internet service you can do any of these:
- Visit the disconnect page in My Verizon to see if you're eligible to cancel your service online.
- Sign into My Verizon. Choose Chat with us (in the My Verizon app use the "snowflake" icon.) Type Cancel into the "Ask a question" box. Follow the prompts to disconnect your service or choose to chat with a live agent.
- Call Customer Service before disconnecting to see if you qualify for additional savings.
Visit our 5G Home & LTE Home equipment return FAQs to learn:
- How to send back the Verizon-owned equipment (home internet router and/or receiver, Wi-Fi extender, and the power adapter and ethernet cable that came with that equipment).
- Condition requirements for returned equipment.
- Charges for unreturned equipment.
How do I suspend my 5G Home Internet service when I go on vacation?
You can get a Vacation Suspension if you need to pause 5G Home Internet for up to 90 days*. We’ll automatically reconnect your service on day 91, if you don’t reconnect before the 90 days.
To suspend 5G Home Internet service choose Vacation Suspension on the Suspend page in My Verizon.
While your service is suspended:
- The router won’t connect to the Verizon network.
- Any Wi-Fi connected devices in your home won’t have internet access through Verizon.
- You’ll be billed $10/month for the suspended service.
- Monthly charges for suspension and regular service are billed only for the days you suspend or reconnect.
Keep in mind: You can only use the 5G Home Internet service equipment at your service address.
*Allowed only once every 12 months with a $10/month fee for the suspended service.
How do I reconnect my 5G Home Internet service after vacation suspension?
You can reconnect service using My Verizon.
Keep in mind: It can take up to an hour for your service to return.
What if I need help with the LTE Home Internet router?
Choose your device on our Device Troubleshooting page to get help with the home internet equipment.
How do I test the upload and download speeds of the router?
To test the speeds of your router, run an online speed test. You must be connected to the router to run the speed test.
Learn how to:
Where should I put my LTE Home router to get the best connection to the Verizon network?
Sign in to the My Verizon app (not website) to find a good location for the LTE Home Internet router:
- Scroll down to "Want to move the Internet Gateway to another part of your home?"
- Follow the prompts.
Why can't I see local channels when I'm streaming video on LTE Home Internet?
Streaming video services (like YouTube TV or Hulu Live) distribute channels based on your estimated location. If you’re not seeing local news or can’t get local sports, update your location settings with each provider.
Use these links to learn more about updating location settings:
- YouTube TV
- Hulu Live
- DirecTV Stream
- Fubo
- Paramount + (CBS)
- Peacock (NBC)
- Sling TV - 888-309-0838
Verizon sent me a replacement router. What does setup of the replacement involve?
If you're setting up a replacement router, make sure the old one is plugged in while you begin to set up the new one, then:
- Dial *611 from a Verizon mobile phone to activate the replacement router.
- Enter your 4-digit Verizon mobile account PIN and Internet Gateway mobile number (not your mobile phone number).
- After you've followed the call prompts, follow the setup instructions in the box.
- If you need help setting up your replacement router, contact us.
Some of my devices won't stay connected to the Verizon wireless Home Internet router, what should I do?
Verizon Home Internet routers have a Self-Optimizing Network feature (SON) turned ON by default:
- When SON is on, one network name (SSID) displays. SON automatically manages device connections to provide the best available Wi-Fi network conditions.
- SON moves device connections as needed, between the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi signals:
- With SON on, you see only the name and password of your 2.4 GHz band.
- Note: This is the same name and password that’s printed on the back or bottom of the router.
- The 5 GHz band is still active and used by the SON, even though you don't see it listed.
- SON automatically steers your connected device to the quickest path:
- SON manages your device connection when you’re moving around the house.
- If an element (such as a Wi-Fi extender) in your home Wi-Fi network goes down, SON re-routes to the best available connection.
- SON identifies and fixes Wi-Fi problems automatically, to improve performance.
- SON automatically steers your connected device to the quickest path:
- With SON on, you see only the name and password of your 2.4 GHz band.
How can I improve the Wi-Fi signal if it's weak in some parts of my home?
If you're experiencing a weak signal or dead spots in areas of your home, use the Wi-Fi Signal Analyzer.* This feature of the My Verizon app measures Wi-Fi signal strength throughout your home. Here's how to use it:
- Open the My Verizon app.
- Tap the Account tab (at the bottom).
- If necessary, select the Home or 5G Home tab at the top.**
- Tap your 5G Home Internet router.
- Tap Wi-Fi Analyzer from the "Tools" section.
- Tap Get started from the Wi-Fi Signal Analyzer screen, then follow the prompts.
If you're still having Wi-Fi coverage issues, Wi-Fi extenders can help expand coverage to hard-to-reach areas of your home:
- If you already have an extender, repositioning it may help.
- If needed, you can install up to 5 extenders (additional charges apply).
- Shop the latest Wi-Fi extenders.
Good to know: The LTE Home Plus plan includes Whole-Home Wi-Fi. Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus can be added for an additional charge. Learn more by visiting our 5G & LTE Home Internet Whole-Home Wi-Fi FAQs.
*Not yet available for Verizon Internet Gateway model WNC-CR200A.
**The tabs you see vary based on your account services.
***If you cancel service or change to a plan that does not include Whole-Home Wi-Fi, you must return the Verizon-owned Wi-Fi Extender or you'll be charged an unreturned equipment fee of $175.