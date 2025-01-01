Using wireless LTE Home Internet FAQs

Verizon offers Whole-Home Wi-Fi with the LTE Home Plus plan to help improve coverage in hard-to-reach areas of your home:

Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi is included with LTE Home Plus and offers 1 Wi-Fi extender.*

Upgrade to Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus for an additional $5/month (plus taxes & surcharges) and get up to 3 Wi-Fi extenders.

Learn more by visiting our Whole-Home Wi-Fi FAQs.