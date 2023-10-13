The ultimate tablet gift guide

Tablets are great gifts for virtually anyone in your life. From the functionality of a bigger screen for working on the go, to the convenience of watching your favorite media wherever you are or creating digital art, tablets are useful, high-tech gifts for kids, teens, adults, and seniors.



Whether you’re looking for a tablet perfect for reading, watching, gaming, working, or anything in between, we’ve got the scoop on the best tablets to give to your loved ones.

The best tablets for kids.

Looking for a kid-friendly tablet? When it comes to the best choice of tablets for kids, Parent advocacy groups such as Good To* suggest thinking about the following:

Durability

Water-resistance

Storage

Screen-size

Battery life

Applications

In this case, some of the best tablets for kids include models like the TCL Tab Disney Edition 2. With this tablet, you can experience your kids’ favorite Disney characters coming to life alongside the whole family. Featuring a colorful, 8" HD display with adaptive eye-care modes and fully enabled Verizon Adaptive Sound to level up your audio experience. Housed in a vibrant and protective bumper case with a foldout kickstand, this fun, family-friendly tablet provides entertainment practically anywhere. Enjoy hours of fun and adventure with Mickey and friends, thanks to the long-lasting battery1 and smooth performance, to create magical moments with the entire family.

The best tablets for note taking and working.

Want a tablet with PC functionality? According to Futurism** the following criteria is important when choosing a tablet for working and note-taking, including:

Screen size

Operating system

Performance

Connectivity

Storage

Additionally, the option of a stylus or compatible pen should be thought of for those looking to take more hand-written style notes.

So, if you’re looking for a tablet perfect for note taking and working (both at home or on the go), you may want to check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G1. With this tablet, you can be present in meetings and let Transcript Assistant<sup>2</sup> with Galaxy AI record notes for you.

Additionally, if you’re looking for a light-weight tablet that operates on iOS, the Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) is another great choice. The breakthrough Apple M2 lets you multitask smoothly between powerful apps and play graphics-intensive games.

The best tablets for gaming and watching.

Speaking of the Apple iPad, if big-screen viewing in a portable format is more your speed, the Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) is a great choice. The Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone.3 Additionally, the 10-core GPU provides blazing-fast graphics, making it the perfect choice for any gamer.The best tablets for drawing.

Industry leaders for artists such as Concept Art Empire*** note that most artists should look for the following when searching for the best tablets for drawing:

Pressure sensitivity

Size

Resolution

Responsiveness

Available stylus types

Pressure sensitivity can control how shading or line drawing may appear, while a large screen size provides plenty of work area, with high-resolution and responsiveness adding the additional benefits of seeing your artwork in a crisp, clear view and in real-time as you sketch away.

If you’re looking for a tablet artists will love, Apple iPad (10th Generation) has it all in terms of large-screen clarity and artistic functionality. With Apple Pencil Pro4 compatibility, you can create a work of art, draw what you see, or write down what you hear with ease.

If the artist in your life prefers working on an Android powered tablet, another great choice is the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G. Bring your imagination to life using Sketch to Image5 with Galaxy AI6, which allows for your sketch to become a fully realized image in an instant.

Looking for other tablet accessories? Whether you're looking for a keyboard for a tablet, a stand, or anything in between, we've got it all at Verizon.

1. Battery life and charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors; actual results may vary.

2. Transcript Assist available only with audio files under 3 hours and recorded using the Samsung Voice Recorder app. Summarizing feature available for text in Samsung Notes only (200-4,000 characters). Translation feature requires language present (English and Spanish pre-installed, other languages require free download). Samsung account login and internet connection are required.

3. The display has rounded corners. When measured diagonally as a rectangle, the 13-inch iPad Pro is 13 inches. Actual viewable area is less.

4. Accessories sold separately. Compatibility varies by generation

5. Sketch to Image feature requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Sketch to Image may result in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

6. Galaxy AI features by Samsung will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.

