International phone use while traveling abroad: how to use your phone internationally
Getting ready to travel? Check out this helpful guide to international plans and make sure you’re prepared for your next overseas adventure.Article review date: 10.29.2024
How to stay in contact on a cruise ship
Going on a cruise ship leaves you with questions about how to stay in contact while you're at sea. Follow these tips to help call, text, and more on a cruise.Article review date: 3.7.2024
MiFi. Hotspot. What’s the real difference?
What is Mi-Fi? Learn more about Verizon Mi-Fi and how you it compares to a mobile hotspot.Article review date: 7.26.2023
Phone plans for families
What phone plans for families make the most sense when you need to share data and minutes? Learn how to meet everyone's needs with the right family phone plan for you.Article review date: 5.18.2023
Build the best mobile plan for your whole family
With myPlan, everyone in the family can choose their own phone plan, from picking perks to choosing an unlimited plan.Article review date: 5.18.2023
Verizon’s new 5G Unlimited plans are committed to the best for you
Customize your phone plan to your needs with Verizon’s new 5G Unlimited plans, and check out the new perk packages.Article review date: 5.18.2023
How to pick the best phone plan for one person
Shopping for your own phone plan? No problem. Explore Verizon’s Unlimited plans and prepaid plan options and pay only for what you need.Article review date: 5.18.2023
How to get Wi-Fi wherever you go
Wi-Fi is often preferable for mobile internet access over cellular data. How can you get Wi-Fi access on the go? This guide will provide information on the various ways and tools you can use to access the internet, no matter where your travels take you.Article review date: 2.14.2023
How to Avoid Roaming Charges
Learn how to avoid roaming charges so you stay within your phone budget. Learn the roaming charges definition and what you need to think about when it comes to roaming.Article review date: 2.14.2023
What’s the Difference Between Wi‑Fi Data and Cellular Data?
Wi-Fi and cellular data coverage work together to help you get the most out of your cell phone plan. But what are the differences between them?Article review date: 2.14.2023
How to suspend and reconnect your Verizon wireless service
With Verizon, it’s easy to temporarily suspend your service and then get it turned back on. Learn more about how to suspend or reconnect your Verizon service.Article review date: 2.14.2023
Call Forwarding: Everything You Need to Know
You don't need to be chained to a desk to get all your phone calls. Here's how to use call forwarding: turn it on, turn it off, set conditions and understand your billing.Article review date: 2.3.2023
Mobile hotspot devices and plans to help you stay connected on the go
Mobile hotspot devices and connected device plans can help you stay connected on the go. Learn more at Verizon.Article review date: 1.2.2023
Adding Apple Watch to your Verizon Unlimited plan
Looking to use your Apple Watch, but want to leave your phone at home? Learn more about Apple Watch data plans and connected devices at Verizon.Article review date: 9.2.2022
How to add someone to your Verizon plan
Looking to add a smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch to your Verizon plan? With many plan options to suit your needs, adding a line is quick and easy.Article review date: 7.27.2022
How to Add a Tablet to Your Verizon Plan
Thinking about adding a tablet to your Verizon plan? Here's how to activate your tablet and choose the right data plan.Article review date: 11.18.2021
Checking credit on Verizon: A 4-step overview
A brief overview of the simple process of checking your credit requirements on Verizon. See if you are eligible for our Device Payment Program.Article review date: 5.5.2021
Plus get a discount on your home internet plan when you bundle it with your Verizon mobile phone plan.
Get more out of your Verizon Unlimited plan and save on services and perks ranging from entertainment, protection & productivity, safety, mobile perks, banking and cards.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.