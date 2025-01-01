|
Orbic AirSurf 5G Overview
Find all Orbic AirSurf 5G Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your AirSurf 5G laptop.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
FAQs
Connected device plans - data for non-phone devices FAQs
Find support for plans including unlimited and shared data options to connect your tablet, smartwatch and other smart devices to the Verizon network.
FAQs
Verizon Cloud FAQs
Get storage for photos, videos, contacts, music and more with the Verizon Cloud app. Learn to back up and sync content across devices.
Additional support
How to Use
Add a Bluetooth COM Port (Incoming) - Windows
Here's how to add an incoming Bluetooth COM port for Windows.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your AirSurf 5G laptop.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your AirSurf 5G laptop doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving messages or other notifications.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your AirSurf 5G laptop.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your AirSurf 5G laptop.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Find My Device
Here's how to set up and remotely locate, lock and erase your AirSurf 5G laptop.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your AirSurf 5G laptop.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Power the Device On / Off
Here's how to turn your AirSurf 5G laptop on or off, which can help if its unresponsive, frozen or runs slowly.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Restore to Factory Defaults
Here's how to restore your AirSurf 5G laptop to default factory settings.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Set Up Your Phone app
Here's how to sync your Android device and your AirSurf 5G laptop.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Touch Screen Settings
Here's how to adjust the touch screen sensitivity for your AirSurf 5G laptop.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Transfer Data via USB
Here's how to transfer data from your AirSurf 5G laptop to a portable USB storage device.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery saver' on or off to help manage battery performance for your AirSurf 5G laptop.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your AirSurf 5G laptop.
Troubleshooting
Orbic AirSurf 5G Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Orbic AirSurf 5G. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Orbic AirSurf 5G User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Orbic AirSurf 5G. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Set Up Wi-Fi Connection - Windows
Here's how to set up an available Wi-Fi network on your Windows computer.
Apps & Widgets
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Enable / Disable Auto Updates
Here's how to enable or disable automatic updates in the Software Upgrade Assistant for Orbic devices.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the Orbic Upgrade Assistant on your laptop or computer.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Repair Assistant
Here's how to repair software issues on your Orbic device or complete an update if the software update failed.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Software Update
Here's how to upgrade the software on your Orbic device if the software update failed.
How to Use
Testing Network Connectivity via Traceroute - Windows
Here's how to use your Windows computer to run the traceroute utility to determine the route which data takes between two points.