|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Sonim XP5 Overview
Find all Sonim XP5 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your Sonim XP5.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your XP5.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Features
Activate HD Voice - Sonim Basic Phones
Here's how to activate HD Voice for your Sonim basic phone.
How to Use
Add a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to temporarily block calls and messages from specific numbers for free via the My Verizon website.
Features
Add a Contact via Basic Visual Voicemail - Sonim
Here's how to add a contact on your Sonim smartphone via Basic Visual Voicemail.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
How to Use
Call Waiting - 4G Basic Phone
Here's how to answer call on your 4G Basic Phone while you're on another call.
Features
Cancel Share Name ID - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove Share Name ID from your account via the My Verizon website.
Features
Check / Delete Visual Voicemail Messages - Sonim
Here's how to check for Visual Voicemail messages on your Sonim smartphone.
How to Use
Content Transfer Center
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Features
Download Media Center (Get It Now) Apps
This shows how to download apps/games on your basic phone and how to view the top must-have apps.
Features
Edit Share Name ID
Here's how to edit how your name displays on someone else's Caller ID via the My Verizon website or app.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Ensure the 10-Digit Mobile Number or Email Address is Being Entered Correctly
This may help if you're having trouble sending a picture/text message.
How to Use
Export Contacts as a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard File - Gmail
Here's how to export contacts from your Gmail account to a CSV file.
Features
Forward a Premium Visual Voicemail Message - Sonim
Here's how to forward a Visual Voicemail message from your Sonim smartphone via Gmail or text message.
How to Use
How to Check Verizon Coverage in the US
Here's how to check for Verizon wireless coverage while in the US, find steps to check coverage and determine what the indicators on your device mean.
Features
How to Check Your Voicemail Messages
Here's info on how to check your Voicemail messages via the Visual Voicemail app and Basic Voicemail or from another phone.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
How to Use
Import / Export Contacts from Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard Files - Macintosh Contacts
Here's steps on how to import and export contacts to your Macintosh computer.
How to Use
Import /Export Contacts from a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Entourage
Here's how to import /export contacts from a comma separated values (*.csv) file via Entourage.
How to Use
Import Contact / Address Book Info to a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Microsoft Outlook
Here's how to import your contacts into Microsoft Outlook using a CSV file.
How to Use
Import Contacts From a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard file - Gmail
Here's how to import your contacts from a CSV / vCard file to your Gmail account.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Features
Place a Visual Voicemail Callback - Sonim
Here's how to place a Visual Voicemail callback on your Sonim smartphone.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Migration From Desktop Dispatch to Web Dispatch
Here's how to migrate from the Push to Talk Plus Desktop Dispatch to Web Dispatch.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Add a Contact
Here's how to add a contact for Push To Talk Plus on your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Create a Group
Here's how to create a Push To Talk Plus group on your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Delete Groups
Here's how to delete Push to Talk Plus groups from your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Delete a Contact
Here's how to delete a Push to Talk Plus contact from your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Edit Groups
Here's how to edit Push to Talk Plus groups on your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Edit a Contact
Here's how to edit a Push to Talk Plus contact on your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Group Calls
Here's how to make group calls with Push to Talk Plus on your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Individual Calls
Here's how to make calls with Push to Talk Plus on your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Set Favorites
Here's how to set Push to Talk Plus favorites on your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Set Presence
Here's how to change your Push to Talk Plus presence status on your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
How to Use
Remove a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove a temporary call or message block via the My Verizon website.
Features
Reset Voicemail Password from Device
Here's how to change or reset your voicemail password from your phone through a call or the My Verizon app.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail Messages
Here's how to retrieve Voicemail messages from your device or another phone.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail from Another Phone or While Roaming
Here's how to check your voicemail messages from another phone or while roaming.
Features
Roku Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - App Settings
Here's how to change app settings on your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Roku Plus - Sonim XP5 / Sonim XP5s - Instant Personal Alerts
Here's how to send an alert to a Roku® Plus contact on your Sonim XP5 / XP5s.
Features
Roku Plus - Web Dispatch - New Activation
Here's how to activate a user on the Roku® Plus web dispatch.
Features
Roku Plus - Web Dispatch - One Touch Calling (Standard Mode)
Here's how to configure One Touch Calling from Roku® Plus Web Dispatch.
Features
Save a Visual Voicemail Message - Sonim
Here's how to save a Visual Voicemail message on your Sonim phone.
How to Use
Send Picture/Video Message using Email
Here's how to send picture / video message via email.
Features
Send a Message with Basic Visual Voicemail - Sonim
Here's how to send a message with Basic Visual Voicemail on your Sonim smartphone.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Sonim XP5 doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Auto Receive Messages
Here's how to check why you're not receiving your picture or video messages on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to send unwanted calls directly to voicemail for your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Change Network Mode
If your Sonim XP5 drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Check Device Storage
If your Sonim XP5 is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Features
Sonim XP5 - Check Voicemail
Here's how to access Voicemail from your Sonim XP5 or another phone.
Troubleshooting
Sonim XP5 - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to check for physical damage on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Clear Temporary Internet Files
Clearing temporary internet files on your Sonim XP5 can fix browsing issues (e.g., pages not displaying, etc.), help keep your device running smoothly, and protect your privacy by removing stored data from websites you've visited.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Common Camera Settings
Here's how to access some common camera settings on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Create and Send a Text Message
Here's how to compose and send a text message from your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection
Here's how to remove paired Bluetooth devices from your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card of your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery for your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove a memory card for your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Manage DTMF Tones
Here's how to change the length of the DTMF tones on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your Sonim XP5.
Troubleshooting
Sonim XP5 - Master Reset
Here's how to perform a master reset to restore your Sonim XP5 to factory default settings.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move pictures and videos to a memory card from the internal storage on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your Sonim XP5 and a computer.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Open / Manage Browser Bookmarks
Here's how to open, add, modify and remove browser bookmarks on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Open Web Browser
Here's how to access the internet browser on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Record and Send Video via Messaging
Here's how to record and send a video from your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Save a Picture / Video Message
Here's how to save a picture or video file sent as a message to your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Set Date and Time
Here's how to correct the date and/or time on your Sonim XP5 if it shows incorrectly.
Features
Sonim XP5 - Set Ringtones / Alert Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / alert sounds on your Sonim XP5.
Troubleshooting
Sonim XP5 - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to force stop running apps on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Take and Send a Picture via Messaging
Here's how to take and send a picture message on your Sonim XP5.
Troubleshooting
Sonim XP5 - Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Sonim XP5. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Sonim XP5 on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Sonim XP5 provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Sonim XP5 to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
Features
Sonim XP5 - Turn HD Voice On / Off
Here's how to turn HD voice calling for your Sonim XP5 on or off.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Turn Message Delivery Confirmation Setting On / Off
Here's how to receive delivery confirmation for messages sent from your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot for your Sonim XP5 on or off.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your Sonim XP5 to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history from your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby time, etc.) for your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and videos on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number used in your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Sonim XP5 is running.
Features
Sonim XP5 - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to adjust settings for wireless emergency alerts on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your Sonim XP5.
How to Use
Sonim XP5 User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Sonim XP5. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
How to Use
Transfer Contacts - Basic Phone to Basic Phone
Here's how to transfer your contacts from a basic phone to another basic phone.
How to Use
Turn Assisted Dialing On / Off - Sonim
Here's how to turn assisted dialing for your Sonim smartphone on or off.
Features
Turn Call Forwarding Off from Device
Here's how to turn immediate Call Forwarding or conditional Call Forwarding (No Answer / Busy Transfer) off from your device.
Features
Turn Call Forwarding On from Device
Here's how to turn on immediate Call Forwarding or conditional Call Forwarding (No Answer / Busy Transfer) from your device.
How to Use
Turn Notifications On / Off - Basic Visual Voicemail - Sonim
Here's how to adjust Visual Voicemail notifications for your Sonim smartphone.
Features
Turn On Basic Visual Voicemail - Sonim
Here's how to turn on Visual Voicemail for your Sonim smartphone.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
Troubleshooting
Video: Troubleshooting a Wi-Fi Connection(length: 2:55)
Having issues with your Wi-Fi connection? Have no fear! Follow these simple steps to get your Wi-Fi connection up and running.
Length: 2:55
How to Use
View Signal Strength - 4G Basic Phone
Here's how to view signal strength on your 4G basic phone.