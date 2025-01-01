3 TravelPass Days perk with unlimited mobile plans FAQs

If you already have the $100 International Monthly Plan on your phone line, then add the $10/month TravelPass perk to that line:

You won't be able to use the TravelPass days until the $100 International Monthly Plan expires or is removed* from your line.

You still pay the $10/month perk charge.

The TravelPass days accumulate in your TravelPass bank. You can use them when you remove the other travel plan.

Note: If you have the TravelPass perk then add the $100 International Monthly plan to your line: