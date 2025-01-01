3 TravelPass Days perk with unlimited mobile plans FAQs

TravelPass lets you use your domestic talk, text and data in 210+ countries and destinations for a set daily fee. A 24-hour TravelPass session starts automatically when you use your phone in a TravelPass country (e.g., make or answer a phone call, send a text or use data).
Learn more about TravelPass.
What is TravelPass?
What is the $10/month 3 TravelPass Days perk?
You can add the 3 TravelPass Days perk to each mobile line on your account that has Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome*. You get 3 TravelPass Days per monthly bill cycle for each line that has the eligible plan and chooses this perk. A $36/month value.
One 3 TravelPass Days perk is available for each eligible line. Subject to Terms & Conditions.
Note: This perk isn't available with Unlimited Ultimate because that plan includes high-speed international data, talk & text.
Good to know: The Mobile + Home Discount lets you get up to $10/month on an eligible perk when you have select home internet plans.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add perks to that plan. However, Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
Am I eligible to get the 3 TravelPass Days perk?
The 3 TravelPass Days perk can be added to phone lines with our Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome* monthly mobile phone plan.
Note: This perk isn't available with:
- Unlimited Ultimate because that plan includes high-speed international data, talk & text.
- Verizon Home Internet plans.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add perks to that plan. However, Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
How do I get the 3 TravelPass Days perk?
You can choose this perk when you select Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome*. Watch our video Enroll in myPlan & activate your perks.
Or when you have Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome, you can add the perk anytime in My Verizon. Watch our video Adding and removing perks with myPlan.
For step-by-step perk enrollment instructions visit: My Verizon app - Manage Perks or My Verizon Website - Manage Perks.
Note:
- Only Account Owners and Account Managers can add and remove perks. Anyone on the account can activate perks. Learn about managing account roles.
- You can only access the perks that are available with your plan.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can add perks anytime in My Verizon. Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
I already have TravelPass for lines on my account. Can I get the $10/month perk?
You may already have TravelPass on your line. When you add the $10/month TravelPass perk to that line, any accumulated TravelPass days are kept until they expire.
I have the $100 International calling plan on my line. Can I get the $10/month perk?
If you already have the $100 International Monthly Plan on your phone line, then add the $10/month TravelPass perk to that line:
- You won't be able to use the TravelPass days until the $100 International Monthly Plan expires or is removed* from your line.
- You still pay the $10/month perk charge.
- The TravelPass days accumulate in your TravelPass bank. You can use them when you remove the other travel plan.
Note: If you have the TravelPass perk then add the $100 International Monthly plan to your line:
- TravelPass is automatically canceled on that line for the duration of the other plan.
- TravelPass is automatically re-added to the line when the $100 International Monthly plan expires or is removed* from your line.
*The $100 International Monthly Plan can either be active for 30 days or set to recur each month.
How does the 3 TravelPass Days billing work?
Here's how it works when you add the 3 TravelPass Days perk (a $36/month value) to Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome*.
Billing and access starts when the eligible plan line is active, and when you order the perk. The $10/month charge appears on your monthly mobile plan bill. The perk renews automatically each month until you cancel it. You can accrue a total of 36 TravelPass perk days.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add perks to that plan. However, Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
How do I use my 3 TravelPass Days perk?
The 3 TravelPass Days:
- Accumulate in your TravelPass bank. You can accrue a total of 36 TravelPass perk days.
- View your TravelPass bank in the My Verizon app. Tap the Me tab and scroll down to the My savings & benefits section. Tap myAccess. Tap Keep track of it all, then TravelPass.
- Can be saved in your TravelPass bank for up to 12 months after they're deposited.
- Are used in the order of which expires first.
- Can't be transferred to another line.
- Are not prorated. If you change or cancel your plan you pay the full $10 for the current month and get the full 3 sessions for the month.
What happens to my 3 TravelPass Days perk if I cancel my $10/month perk?
If you cancel your perk during the monthly billing period:
- The $10/month charge is not prorated.
- You receive the 3 TravelPass days for the month, but afterward won't accrue TravelPass days. Your already accrued TravelPass days are usable until they expire. Credits and TravelPass days expire at the end of the 12 month period.
For step-by-step perk enrollment instructions visit: My Verizon app - Manage Perks or My Verizon Website - Manage Perks.
What happens to my perk if I change or cancel my eligible unlimited plan?
Here's what happens if you change or cancel your eligible unlimited plan*. If you:
- Change the line with the perk from Unlimited Welcome to Unlimited Plus (or vice versa) your perk won't change.
- If you cancel your qualifying Verizon plan, or change to a non-qualifying plan, then going forward you'll no longer get the 3 TravelPass Days perk.
You can change or cancel anytime in My Verizon.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add perks to that plan. However, Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
I have the TravelPass Days perk. What happens to my 3 TravelPass Days perk if I change my plan to Unlimited Ultimate?
Our Unlimited Ultimate mobile phone plan includes high-speed international data, talk and text.
When you change to Unlimited Ultimate, your 3 TravelPass Days $10/month perk is automatically canceled since you’ll have access to unlimited international data, calling and texting abroad as part of your new plan.
Any TravePass Days you have stay in your TravelPass bank until they expire.
What happens to my 3 TravelPass Days perk if I cancel or suspend my Verizon service?
If you cancel Verizon service your perk is canceled. The $10 perk charge isn't refunded.
If you suspend the line that has the perk during the bill cycle, the $10 monthly charge for the perk isn't refunded.
How do I get help with 3 TravelPass Days questions?
Contact Verizon Customer Support for questions about signing up, using the perk or charges on your Verizon bill.