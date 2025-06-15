Unlimited Cloud Storage perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs

Verizon Cloud is a service that wirelessly stores your files* in the cloud. Files are encrypted during transfer and stored securely. You can use them anytime on all your compatible devices: phones, computers and tablets.
Verizon Cloud can automatically back up your files, making it easy to upgrade eligible devices and restore files after device damage, theft or loss.
You can access your content through the Verizon Cloud app on your Apple® iOS device, Android™ device or computer (Windows® or Mac®).
Visit our Verizon Cloud page to learn more.
*Verizon Cloud does not backup operating systems, settings, apps, emails, external drives, and uncommon file types. Content backup varies by operating platform. Maximum 10 GB upload file size, internet connection is required, data usage applies to Verizon Cloud app downloads/use.
What is Verizon Cloud?
What is the $10/month Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk?
When you have Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome*, you may be eligible to buy Unlimited Individual Verizon Cloud for $10/month. A $13.99/month value. Provides unlimited storage for 1 user.
One Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk is available per eligible line. Subject to Terms & Conditions.
Good to know: The Mobile + Home Discount lets you get up to $10/month on an eligible perk when you have select home internet plans.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add perks in My Verizon. Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
What is the $10/month 2 TB Cloud Storage perk?
This perk is no longer available to add to accounts. If you have this perk, your 2 TB Cloud Storage can be shared with up to 5 users, each with their own Cloud profile, at no additional charge.
Subject to Terms & Conditions.
How do I get the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk?
You can choose this perk when you select Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome*.
Or, when you have these plans, you can add the perk anytime in My Verizon or in the Verizon Cloud app.
Watch our videos to learn more about adding perks to your myPlan mobile plan:
For step-by-step perk enrollment instructions visit: My Verizon App - Manage Perks or My Verizon Website - Manage Perks
Keep in mind:
- Only Account Owners and Account Managers can add and remove perks. Learn about managing account roles.
- You can only access the perks that are available with your plan.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk anytime in My Verizon. Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
Verizon Cloud storage is included at no cost or is discounted with my current phone plan. If I change my phone plan and buy the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk, what happens to my existing storage?
When you change a line with Verizon Cloud storage to Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome* (myPlan) and buy the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk, your data isn't affected. However, you will lose any discounts associated with the previous mobile phone plan.
If you already have:
- A 600 GB Cloud plan - When you buy the $10/month Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk for a line, the existing paid monthly storage plan for that line converts to the new plan and pricing. Your data is unaffected.
- An Unlimited Group or 2 TB Cloud plan - To switch to the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk, you must first visit the Usage & Plans page in the Verizon Cloud app. There, you can review and manage member usage and change your Cloud subscription. Shared subscription members must download their content or buy their own individual Cloud subscription before you buy the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk. Otherwise they will immediately lose access to their Cloud data.
- Verizon Cloud storage plans that are less than 2 TB - Your existing plan is replaced with the $10/month Unlimited Individual perk.
Note: Once you've purchased the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk, you can't change back to the original Cloud plan if that plan is no longer available to buy.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk to that plan. Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
Verizon Cloud storage is included at no cost or is discounted with my current phone plan. If I change my phone plan but don't buy the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk, what happens to my existing storage?
Here's what happens when you change a line with Verizon Cloud storage inclusion to Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome* and don't buy the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk:
If you currently have:
- A 600 GB Cloud plan - When you move to myPlan, you lose Cloud discounts that were part of your previous calling plan.
- If you have content saved in your current Cloud account, you must select one of the 3 options to proceed with your wireless calling plan change:
- Keep your 600 GB Cloud plan for $5.99/mo per line (after 30 days on us).
- Upgrade to the $10/month Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk.
- Remove your 600 GB Verizon Cloud. If you decide to cancel, you won't be able to access your data. Download and save your content before you cancel.
- If you do not have content saved in your current Cloud account, your Cloud account will be automatically deleted and there is no action needed.
- If you have content saved in your current Cloud account, you must select one of the 3 options to proceed with your wireless calling plan change:
- For all other Cloud storage plans, if your new mobile plan doesn't include Verizon Cloud storage, we willl enroll you in a similar Cloud storage plan to your line. This ensures your content won't be archived. Your account will be charged the monthly fee for the new Cloud storage plan. You can cancel the new plan at any time.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk to that plan. Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
How do I use the Cloud Storage perk?
Visit our Verizon Cloud FAQs to learn about adding and using your Verizon Cloud storage:
This information also applies to the 2 TB Verizon Cloud Storage perk. No longer available to add to accounts.
Watch our video How to use your Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk with myPlan.
How do I share my Cloud Storage?
Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage can't be shared.
If you have the 2 TB Cloud Storage perk*, you can invite up to 4 others to share your storage. Members share the 2 TB storage space, but can each create a Cloud Profile for their content at no additional charge.
Visit the Add & Manage Members page in the Verizon Cloud app to add members. Downloading the Verizon Cloud app is required for each user.
Learn more about adding and managing users on a shared Verizon Cloud account.
*No longer available to add to accounts. If canceled, you won't be able to return to the 2 TB Cloud Storage perk subscription because it will no longer be available.
How does the Cloud Storage perk billing work?
When you add the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk* to Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome**:
- Billing and access start when the eligible plan is active and you order the perk.
- The $10/month charge appears on your monthly mobile account bill.
- The perk renews automatically each month until you cancel it. You can cancel your perk subscription anytime through My Verizon.
*This information also applies to the 2 TB Verizon Cloud Storage perk. That perk is no longer available to add to accounts.
**If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk to that plan. Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
What happens to my data if I cancel my Cloud Storage perk?
When you cancel your Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk or 2 TB Cloud Storage perk*:
- Your data immediately becomes unavailable for use.
- You're responsible for downloading any Verizon Cloud content you want to save before you cancel.
- 2 TB perk only - User(s) who share the 2 TB Cloud Storage are immediately locked out. Users must sign up for their own Verizon Cloud storage account within 30 days, or their content will be permanently deleted.
For step-by-step perk un-enrollment instructions visit: My Verizon app - Manage Perks or My Verizon Website - Manage Perks.
Keep in mind: If the users have a Verizon mobile account, their contacts stay backed up at no charge.
*No longer available to add to accounts.
What happens to my perk if I change or cancel or change my eligible unlimited plan?
Here's what happens if you have the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk or 2 TB Cloud Storage perk* and then change your eligible unlimited plan.
If you:
- Change the line with the perk from a qualifying plan (i.e., Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Welcome or Unlimited Plus ) to another qualifying plan, your perk won't change.
- If you cancel your qualifying Verizon plan or change to a non-qualifying plan, then going forward you'll no longer get the Cloud Storage perk discount. You will be billed:
- $13.99/month for the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage plan unless you cancel it.
- $14.99/month for the 2 TB Cloud plan unless you cancel it.
You can change your plan anytime in My Verizon. You can cancel your perk or services anytime in My Verizon.
*No longer available to add to accounts.
What happens to my perk if I cancel or suspend my Verizon service?
If you cancel Verizon service your perk is canceled. The $10/month perk charge is prorated.
Important: Learn what happens to your data when you cancel this perk.
If you suspend your service:
- During the billing period: You keep the perk. You're refunded for the suspended period. Your data isn't available for use during the suspension.
- At the end of the billing period: Your perk won’t renew. You won't be billed the $10/month
How do I get help with Cloud Storage perk questions?
You can contact:
- Verizon Customer Service for questions about eligibility, enrolling in the perk or charges on your Verizon bill.
- For help when you're in the Verizon Cloud app:
- Tap the Settings icon in the top right corner.
- Tap Send Feedback. This launches the Instabug feature. You can enter a subject, describe your issue and include video, screenshots, etc., to help resolve your issue.
- You can also email Verizon Cloud support: verizoncloud@verizon.com.
Video
Mobile Plans - How to set up Cloud
Length: 0:46
Learn how to use your $10/mo Cloud Storage perk. You must set up Verizon Cloud before you can enjoy using the service. Sign in to My Verizon to get started.
What are the Unlimited Cloud Storage perks?
When you have an eligible home internet plan, you may be eligible to buy either:
- Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage for $10/month. A $13.99/month value. Provides unlimited storage for 1 user.
- Unlimited Group Cloud Storage for $15/month. A $19.99/month value. Provides unlimited storage for up to 5 users.
Subject to Terms & Conditions.
Am I eligible to get an Unlimited Cloud Storage perk?
You can add 1 of either the $10/month Unlimited Individual or $15/month Unlimited Group Cloud Storage perk per each account with an eligible monthly home internet plan:
- 5G Home, LTE Home - 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus. The $10 or $15/month per line charge appears on your mobile bill.
- Fios Home Internet plans - The $10 or $15/month charge appears on your Fios Home Internet bill.
- Fios Classic standalone plans aren't eligible for this perk.
- You can only access the perks that are available with your plan.
How do I get an Unlimited Cloud Storage perk?
You can choose the Unlimited Cloud Storage perk when you sign up for your eligible home internet plan.
Or, when you have an eligible plan, you can add the perk anytime in My Verizon:
- Sign into either your:
- 5G Home or LTE Home (wireless home internet) account - Select Services & Perks and scroll down to view perks your plan is eligible for. Choose a perk.
- Fios account - Perks your plan is eligible for display under Recommended perks. Choose a perk.
- Select the line to add the perk to. Follow the prompts to add and register the perk.
Watch our video to learn more about adding perks to your myHome home internet plan: myHome: How to add perks
For step-by-step perk enrollment instructions visit: My Verizon App - Manage Perks or My Verizon Website - Manage Perks (5G Home/LTE Home only)
Keep in mind:
- Only Account Owners and Account Managers can add and remove perks. Anyone on the account can register perks. Learn about managing account roles.
- You can only access the perks that your plan is eligible for.
I already pay monthly for a Verizon Cloud storage plan. If I buy an Unlimited Cloud Storage perk, what happens to my existing storage?
You can have one Verizon Cloud storage plan per each home internet account. When you buy an Unlimited Cloud Storage perk for a line, the existing paid monthly storage plan for that line converts to the new plan and pricing. Your data is unaffected.
Important - If you have an Unlimited Group Cloud plan and want to switch to the Unlimited Individual Cloud storage or Unlimited Group Cloud Storage perk:
- 5G Home, LTE Home (wireless home internet plans) - You must switch in the Verizon Cloud app or in My Verizon (app or website).
- Fios accounts - You must make the switch in My Verizon (app or website).
Good to know:
- Before you buy the Cloud Storage perk, existing shared subscription members must download their content or buy their own Cloud subscription. Otherwise they will immediately lose access to their Cloud data.
- If members start their own Cloud subscription within 30 days of cancellation, they can retrieve their stored data.
- Once you've purchased the Unlimited Cloud Storage perk, you can't change back to the original Cloud plan if that plan is no longer available to buy.
Verizon Cloud storage is included at no cost or at a discount with my current home internet plan. If I change my plan and buy the Unlimited Cloud Storage perk, what happens to my existing storage?
When you change a line with Verizon Cloud storage to an eligible home internet plan and buy the Unlimited Individual or Group Cloud Storage perk, your data isn't affected. However, you lose any discounts associated with the previous plan.
If you already have:
- An Unlimited Group or 2 TB Cloud Storage plan - To switch to the Unlimited Individual or Group Cloud Storage perk, you must first visit the Usage & Plans page in the Verizon Cloud app. There, you can review and manage member usage.
- Shared subscription members must download their content or buy their own individual Cloud subscription before you buy the Cloud Storage perk. Otherwise they will immediately lose access to their Cloud data. If members start their own Cloud subscription within 30 days of cancellation, they can retrieve their stored data.
Verizon Cloud storage is included at no cost or at a discount with my current home internet plan. If I change my plan but don't buy an Unlimited Cloud Storage perk, what happens to my existing storage?
Here's what happens when you change a line with Verizon Cloud storage inclusion to a perk-eligible home internet plan and don't buy an Unlimited Cloud Storage perk:
- The included storage plan changes to a paid subscription so you don't lose your content. However, you lose any discounts associated with the included plan.
- You have 30 days on us to cancel the plan (or buy an Unlimited Individual or Unlimited Group Cloud Storage perk) before you're billed.
- If canceling, you're responsible for first downloading any data you want to keep.
How do I use the Cloud Storage perk?
Visit our Verizon Cloud FAQs to learn about adding and using your Verizon Cloud storage:
How do I share my Cloud Storage?
Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage can't be shared.
If you have the Unlimited Group Cloud Storage perk you can invite up to 4 others to share your storage. Members share the storage space, but can each create a Cloud Profile for their content at no additional charge.
Visit the Add & Manage Members page in the Verizon Cloud app or My Verizon (app or website) to add members. Downloading the Verizon Cloud app is required for each user.
Learn more about adding and managing users on a shared Verizon Cloud account.
How does the Cloud Storage perk billing work?
When you add the Unlimited Individual or Group Cloud Storage perk to your eligible home internet account:
- Billing and access starts when the eligible plan is active and you order the perk.
- The $10/month or $15/month charge appears on your monthly account bill.
- The perk renews automatically until you cancel it. You can cancel your perk subscription anytime in My Verizon.
What happens to my data if I cancel my Cloud Storage perk?
If you cancel your Unlimited Individual or Group Cloud Storage perk:
- Your data immediately becomes unavailable for use.
- You're responsible for downloading any Verizon Cloud content you want to save before you cancel.
- Unlimited Group Cloud Storage users - User(s) who share the Group Unlimited Storage are immediately locked out. Users must sign up for their own Verizon Cloud storage account within 30 days, or their content will be permanently deleted.
To cancel your perk, sign into either your:
- Mobile account (phone and/or wireless home internet) - Select Services & Perks then select the perk you want to manage.
- Fios account - Scroll to Perks and choose the perk you want to manage.
Follow the prompts to cancel the perk.
For step-by-step perk unenrollment instructions visit: My Verizon app - Manage Perks or My Verizon Website - Manage Perks.
What happens to my perk if I change or cancel or change my eligible home internet plan?
Here's what happens if you have the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk or Unlimited Group Cloud Storage perk and then change your eligible plan.
If you:
- Change from a perk-qualifying plan to another perk-qualifying plan, your perk won't change.
- If you cancel your qualifying Verizon plan or change to a non-qualifying plan, then going forward you'll no longer get the Cloud Storage perk discount. You will be billed:
- $13.99/month for the Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage plan unless you cancel it.
- $19.99/month for the Unlimited Group Cloud Storage plan unless you cancel it.
You can change or cancel your plan anytime in My Verizon.
What happens to my perk if I cancel or suspend my Verizon service?
If you cancel Verizon service your perk is canceled. The $10/month (Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage perk) or $15/month (Unlimited Group Cloud Storage perk) charge is prorated.
Important: Learn what happens to your data when you cancel this perk.
If you suspend your service:
- During the billing period: You keep the perk. You're refunded for the suspended period. Your data isn't available for use during the suspension.
- At the end of the billing period: Your perk won’t renew. You won't be billed the $10/month.
How do I get help with Cloud Storage perk questions?
You can:
- Contact Us for questions about eligibility, enrolling in the perk or charges on your Verizon bill.
- For help when you're in the Verizon Cloud app:
- Tap the Settings icon in the top right corner.
- Tap Send Feedback. This launches the Instabug feature. You can enter a subject, describe your issue and include video, screenshots, etc., to help resolve your issue.
- You can also email Verizon Cloud support: verizoncloud@verizon.com.