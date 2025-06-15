Unlimited Cloud Storage perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs

To use your Cloud storage, you'll need to register for My Verizon using your home internet account, if you haven't already done so.



This is an important step for Verizon Home Internet customers.



To get started, go to verizon.com on your computer.



Click on Sign in and then Register.



Next, select your 5G Home or Fios service.



If you have both Verizon mobile and home internet, you'll want to complete these steps using your home internet account.



Enter your email.



It will be used as your user ID to login to Verizon Cloud later.



Follow along with any additional steps to create your My Verizon account and link your existing Verizon Home Internet account.



These steps might look a little different depending on your account type.



Once you've set up your My Verizon account, you're ready to download Verizon Cloud for desktop to set up your Cloud account.



Open the Cloud app on your computer.



As a Verizon Home Internet customer, you'll be signing in with your user ID and not your mobile number.



Click the sign in link that says User ID and Password.



Enter the user ID you selected during registration to sign in.



Then follow along with the set up guide.



Once complete, you're ready to start using your desktop Cloud storage.



To use it on all your devices, download Cloud for mobile from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



... Or login from a browser at MyCloud.Verizon.com