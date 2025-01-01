|
Orbic Journey L Overview
Find all Orbic Journey L Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your Journey L.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Journey L.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
How to Use
Add a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to temporarily block calls and messages from specific numbers for free via the My Verizon website.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
How to Use
Call Waiting - 4G Basic Phone
Here's how to answer call on your 4G Basic Phone while you're on another call.
Features
Cancel Share Name ID - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove Share Name ID from your account via the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Content Transfer Center
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Features
Download Media Center (Get It Now) Apps
This shows how to download apps/games on your basic phone and how to view the top must-have apps.
Features
Edit Share Name ID
Here's how to edit how your name displays on someone else's Caller ID via the My Verizon website or app.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Ensure the 10-Digit Mobile Number or Email Address is Being Entered Correctly
This may help if you're having trouble sending a picture/text message.
How to Use
Export Contacts as a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard File - Gmail
Here's how to export contacts from your Gmail account to a CSV file.
How to Use
How to Check Verizon Coverage in the US
Here's how to check for Verizon wireless coverage while in the US, find steps to check coverage and determine what the indicators on your device mean.
Features
How to Check Your Voicemail Messages
Here's info on how to check your Voicemail messages via the Visual Voicemail app and Basic Voicemail or from another phone.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
How to Use
Import / Export Contacts from Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard Files - Macintosh Contacts
Here's steps on how to import and export contacts to your Macintosh computer.
How to Use
Import /Export Contacts from a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Entourage
Here's how to import /export contacts from a comma separated values (*.csv) file via Entourage.
How to Use
Import Contact / Address Book Info to a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Microsoft Outlook
Here's how to import your contacts into Microsoft Outlook using a CSV file.
How to Use
Import Contacts From a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard file - Gmail
Here's how to import your contacts from a CSV / vCard file to your Gmail account.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Journey L doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Allow / Deny Data Roaming
Here's how to turn data roaming for your Journey L on or off.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Answer Options
Here's how to change the way your Journey L answers calls.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Auto Receive Messages
Here's how to check settings on your Journey L if you're not receiving your picture / video messages.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail on your Orbic Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Change Network Mode
If your your Orbic® Journey™ L drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Check Device Storage
If your Orbic® Journey™ L is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Features
Orbic Journey L - Check Voicemail
Here's how to check Voicemail messages from your Journey L or from a different phone.
Troubleshooting
Orbic Journey L - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your Journey L has liquid or other physical damage.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., storage, timer, etc.) for your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Create and Send a Text Message
Here's how to create and send a text message via the Message app on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete text messages from your Journey L via the Message app.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection
Here's how to remove a paired Bluetooth device from your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change, enable or disable the SIM card lock code on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery for your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) feature on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Manage TTY Settings
Here's how to change the TTY settings on your Journey L.
Troubleshooting
Orbic Journey L - Master Reset
Here's how to restore your Journey L to factory default settings.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Memory Save Location
Here's how to change the location where your Journey L saves media files.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your Journey L and a computer.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Move Pictures / Videos to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move pictures / videos from internal storage on your Journey L to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call from your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Save a Picture / Video Message
Here's how to save a picture or video file sent as a message to your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Send Existing Picture via Messaging
Here's how to send a saved picture from your Journey L to a messaging recipient.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Set Date and Time
If your Journey L shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Set Ringtones / Alert Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / alert sounds on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Set Wallpaper
Here's how to set wallpaper for the screen on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Take and Send a Picture via Messaging
Here's how to take and send a picture with your Journey L via the Message app.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Journey L on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Orbic® Journey™ L to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Turn Message Delivery Confirmation Setting On / Off
Here's how to receive delivery confirmation for messages sent from your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your Journey L to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view the call history of your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and/or videos on your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Journey L is running.
Features
Orbic Journey L - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Wallpaper, Font size, Clock, etc.) for your Journey L.
How to Use
Orbic Journey L Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Orbic Journey L, including current Android security patches.
Troubleshooting
Orbic Journey L Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Journey L. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Orbic® Journey™ L User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Journey L. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Migration From Desktop Dispatch to Web Dispatch
Here's how to migrate from the Push to Talk Plus Desktop Dispatch to Web Dispatch.
How to Use
Remove a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove a temporary call or message block via the My Verizon website.
Features
Reset Voicemail Password from Device
Here's how to change or reset your voicemail password from your phone through a call or the My Verizon app.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail Messages
Here's how to retrieve Voicemail messages from your device or another phone.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail from Another Phone or While Roaming
Here's how to check your voicemail messages from another phone or while roaming.
Features
Roku Plus - Web Dispatch - New Activation
Here's how to activate a user on the Roku® Plus web dispatch.
Features
Roku Plus - Web Dispatch - One Touch Calling (Standard Mode)
Here's how to configure One Touch Calling from Roku® Plus Web Dispatch.
How to Use
Send Picture/Video Message using Email
Here's how to send picture / video message via email.
Apps & Widgets
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Enable / Disable Auto Updates
Here's how to enable or disable automatic updates in the Software Upgrade Assistant for Orbic devices.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the Orbic Upgrade Assistant on your laptop or computer.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Repair Assistant
Here's how to repair software issues on your Orbic device or complete an update if the software update failed.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Software Update
Here's how to upgrade the software on your Orbic device if the software update failed.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
How to Use
Transfer Contacts - Basic Phone to Basic Phone
Here's how to transfer your contacts from a basic phone to another basic phone.
How to Use
Turn Airplane / Standalone Mode On / Off - Non-Supported Devices
To turn Verizon network services on/off or if they aren't functioning on your mobile device, view this info.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
Troubleshooting
Video: Troubleshooting a Wi-Fi Connection(length: 2:55)
Having issues with your Wi-Fi connection? Have no fear! Follow these simple steps to get your Wi-Fi connection up and running.
Length: 2:55
How to Use
View Signal Strength - 4G Basic Phone
Here's how to view signal strength on your 4G basic phone.