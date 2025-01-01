|
Google Pixel Fold Overview
Find all Google Pixel Fold Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your Pixel Fold for everyday use.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Pixel Fold.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Features
Add a Contact via Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to add a contact on your device via the Visual Voicemail app.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Activate / Set Up Device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your Pixel Fold for everyday use.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Here's how to set up and remove facial recognition on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your Pixel Fold to encrypt your internet traffic and protect your online identity via a secured remote server.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your Pixel Fold lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your Pixel Fold if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen timeout, Font size, etc.) for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Pixel Fold doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your Pixel Fold to auto-switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Change Network Mode
If your Pixel Fold drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Check Device Storage
If your Pixel Fold is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel Fold - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your Pixel Fold has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel Fold - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your Pixel Fold to improve performance.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your Pixel Fold makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel Fold - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your Pixel Fold (e.g., Calculator, Google Play Store, etc.) can't be uninstalled. However, they can be disabled to free up resources and reduce clutter on your device.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Pixel Fold or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Pixel Fold if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Pixel Fold if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Install Device Software Update
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your Pixel Fold lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Manage Battery Saving Settings
Battery Saver helps extend battery life on your Pixel Fold by reducing performance and limiting vibration, location services, and most background data.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Manage Contactless Payments
Here's how to use the 'Contactless payments' service with your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings if your Pixel Fold isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, Hotspot name, etc.) on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) function on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Motions and Gestures
Adjust motion and gesture settings to improve how you use your Pixel Fold. Customize for gestures, quicker shortcuts, and increased overall efficiency.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, video or music files between your Pixel Fold and a computer.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Perform a Gmail Sync
Here's how to sync Google email, contacts, calendar, etc. on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call from your Pixel Fold.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel Fold - Power Up in Safe Mode
If your Pixel Fold becomes slow or freezes immediately after starting up, this generally happens because of a third-party app interfering with the system. Booting into Safe Mode starts only the default system apps, offering a helpful way to determine which one is causing the issue and remove it.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Record and Play Sound File
Here's how to record sounds and listen to them on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your Pixel Fold can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your Pixel Fold.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel Fold - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your Pixel Fold crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your Pixel Fold can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Pixel Fold if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your Pixel Fold in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Set Date and Time
If your Pixel Fold shows the incorrect date and / or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your Pixel Fold when the screen is locked.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your Pixel Fold.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel Fold - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your Pixel Fold to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Touch Screen Settings
Here's how to adjust the touch screen sensitivity for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your Pixel Fold on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel Fold - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your Pixel Fold on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Pixel Fold on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Pixel Fold provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Pixel Fold to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how turn the Mobile Hotspot for your Pixel Fold on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn One-Handed Operations On / Off
Here's how to turn one-handed operations for your Pixel Fold on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your Pixel Fold doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn video calling for your Pixel Fold on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your Pixel Fold to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel Fold - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Pixel Fold is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view, add and remove Home screen panels for your Pixel Fold.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel Fold - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your Pixel Fold uses.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your Pixel Fold was imported from.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Pixel Fold is running.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel Fold - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your Pixel Fold.
Features
Google Pixel Fold - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to turn vibrate mode for your Pixel Fold on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your Pixel Fold.
How to Use
Google Pixel Fold Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Pixel Fold, including current Android security patches.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel Fold Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Google Pixel Fold. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Features
Place a Video Call with Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to place a video call with Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
Features
Place a Visual Voicemail Callback - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to place a callback via Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Features
Send a Message with Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to send a text message with Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42