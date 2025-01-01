Nurses Unlimited mobile plan discount FAQs

After registering with our discount program, eligible nurses and respiratory therapists who have a Verizon account with at least 1 smartphone or basic phone on 1 or more of these Verizon plans can get a monthly discount:

The discount is:

1 phone – $10 discount per account

2-3 phones – $25 discount per account

4+ phones – $20 discount per account

Visit our Nurses discounts page to learn more.



Note:

Prepaid plans, already discounted plans and promotional plans are not eligible for discounts through this program.

Go Unlimited and Beyond Unlimited plans purchased on or before 6/17/18 are not eligible for this discount. You can switch to a current unlimited plan any time in My Verizon.

You may also be eligible for our monthly Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount and Mobile + Home Discount.



