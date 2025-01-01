First responders discounts on mobile plans and accessories FAQs

Discounts on Verizon mobile accessories and plans are available to eligible first responders.
What is a first responder discount?
I'm a first responder. Do I qualify for a discount?
We offer discounts to state and local first responders who are active, retired or volunteer, including:
- Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
- Law enforcement including State Troopers, Sheriffs, Sheriff's Deputies and Local Police
- Next of Kin (Immediate family members: spouse/children of household) of First Responders Killed in Action (KIA)*
Not eligible: Federal-level law enforcement personnel (e.g., Border Patrol Agents, CIA, DEA, FEMA, FBI, NSA, etc.) aren't eligible for the first responder discount.
Note: Active federal government employees are eligible for discounts under the federal government employee discount program. Visit our Corporate employee mobile phone service discounts FAQs to sign up for learn about these discounts. Or get started now by verifying your First Responder eligibility.
*A signed affidavit issued by First Responders Agency listing KIA status is required.
What mobile data plan discounts does Verizon offer to first responders?
Verizon offers discounts on mobile products and services to active duty, retired and volunteer state and local first responders.
Account-level discount for unlimited plans - The discount depends on how many Unlimited plans you have and when you signed up for them.
If you have:
- Currently available plans: Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome
- Oher plans: One Unlimited for iPhone*, Welcome Unlimited*, 5G Start*, 5G Play More*, 5G Do More*, 5G Get More*, Play More Unlimited*, Do More Unlimited*, Get More Unlimited*, Just Kids*, Go Unlimited*, Beyond Unlimited*, Above Unlimited* purchased on or after 6/18/18
The discount is:
- 1 phone - $10 discount per account
- 2 – 3 phones - $25 discount per account
- 4+ phones - $20 discount per account
Account-level discount for most other advertised Verizon standard plans - 15% discount on your monthly account access fee, as long as the fee is $34.99 or higher.
You may also be eligible for our monthly Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount and Mobile + Home Discount.
Visit our Verizon Fios first responder discount page to learn more.
Note: Prepaid plans, shared data plans*, already discounted plans and promotional plans aren't eligible for discounts through the first responder program.
Other discounts
First responders are also eligible for a discount on select accessories:
- 25% online when ordered through your My Verizon account
- 10% when purchased at a Verizon store
*This plan is no longer available to add to your account.
What mobile accessory discounts does Verizon offer to first responders?
First responders are eligible for a discount on select accessories:
- 25% online when ordered through your My Verizon account (the discount appears in your shopping cart)
- 10% when purchased at a Verizon store
How do I register for the first responder discount?
Learn more about registering for your discounts by visiting our How to register for discounts page.
Does the Verizon account have to be in my name to register for the first responder discount?
Yes, to be eligible for the first responder discount, you must be the Account Owner or Account Manager.
If the account is in the name of your family member or friend, complete a Transfer of Service before registering for the discount. Find out more on our Transfer mobile numbers between Verizon accounts FAQs.
Exception: Next of Kin (Immediate family members: spouse/children of household of First Responders KIA).
I'm a first responder and a military veteran. I already have the Verizon mobile military discount. Can I get both discounts at the same time?
No, only 1 discount program can be attached to an account at a time. You can review the Military and veterans mobile plan & services discounts FAQs for military discount details to help you decide between the first responder and military discount offers.
I already have an eligible Verizon mobile plan. Will adding the first responder discount change my current contract or payment agreement?
No, adding a first responder discount won't change your current Verizon mobile contract or payment agreement.
Can I also get a discount on Verizon Fios Home Internet service?
First responders may also qualify for a discount on our home internet service.* Visit our Verizon Fios first responder discount page to learn more.
*Fios is currently available in key metro areas in these states: New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and in Washington DC.
Do I need to renew my discount every year?
Yes, you must renew your discount every year. However, if your information is up to date within ID.me, we'll automate the process for you.
To renew, follow the same process you used when you first registered for your discount. Visit our How to register or renew discounts page.
If you don't complete your renewal within 30 days after your annual renewal date, you'll lose the discount.