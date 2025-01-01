First responders discounts on mobile plans and accessories FAQs

Verizon offers discounts on mobile products and services to active duty, retired and volunteer state and local first responders.



Account-level discount for unlimited plans - The discount depends on how many Unlimited plans you have and when you signed up for them.



If you have:

The discount is:

1 phone - $10 discount per account

2 – 3 phones - $25 discount per account

4+ phones - $20 discount per account

Account-level discount for most other advertised Verizon standard plans - 15% discount on your monthly account access fee, as long as the fee is $34.99 or higher.



You may also be eligible for our monthly Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount and Mobile + Home Discount.



Visit our Verizon Fios first responder discount page to learn more.



Note: Prepaid plans, shared data plans*, already discounted plans and promotional plans aren't eligible for discounts through the first responder program.



Other discounts



First responders are also eligible for a discount on select accessories: