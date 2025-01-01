Teachers Unlimited plan discount FAQs

Verizon recognizes the contributions of all those who are in the service of education and of school staff, especially during these trying times. Many of our spouses, family members, and friends are with you serving our communities’ students.



Our Those Who Serve discount program is available to teachers across the US. This broad availability requires us to use nationally-standardized validation methods. We also must comply with regulations for those employed by local or state governments. As a result, certifications and licenses for select professions are required.



For those school staff members, aides and administrators not covered under the Those Who Serve discount program, other discounts may be available based on your specific school or district. To check, visit our Discount Program page and choose Existing Customers or New to Verizon and follow the prompts.