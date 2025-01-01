Teachers Unlimited plan discount FAQs

After registering with our discount program, eligible teachers who have a Verizon account with at least 1 smartphone or basic phone on 1 or more of these Verizon plans can get a monthly discount:
- Currently available plans: Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome
- Other plans: One Unlimited for iPhone*, Welcome Unlimited*, 5G Start*, 5G Play More*, 5G Do More*, 5G Get More*, Play More Unlimited*, Do More Unlimited*, Get More Unlimited*, Just Kids*, Go Unlimited,* Beyond Unlimited*, Above Unlimited* purchased on or after 6/18/18
The discount is:
- 1 phone – $10 discount per account
- 2-3 phones – $25 discount per account
- 4+ phones – $20 discount per account
Visit our teachers discount page to learn more.
Note:
- Prepaid plans, already discounted plans and promotional plans are not eligible for discounts through this program.
- Go Unlimited and Beyond Unlimited plans purchased on or before 6/17/18 can't be mixed and matched and are not eligible for this discount. You can switch to a current unlimited plan any time in My Verizon.
You may also be eligible for our monthly Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount and Mobile + Home Discount.
*No longer available to add to accounts.