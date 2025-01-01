|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Orbic® Speed 5G™ UW Overview
Find all Orbic Speed 5G UW Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your Orbic Speed 5G.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Orbic Speed 5G.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Orbic Speed.
Connected device plans - data for non-phone devices FAQs
Find support for plans including unlimited and shared data options to connect your tablet, smartwatch and other smart devices to the Verizon network.
Additional support
Browse other topics
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Access Admin Page
Here's how to navigate to the Admin page for your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Battery Power Management Settings
Here's how to configure display, sleep and power-down options for your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Change Network Mode
If your your Orbic® Speed 5G™ drops data connections due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Change the Admin Password
Here's how to change the admin password for your Orbic Speed 5G (not the password to connect a device to the jetpack).
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Change the Wi-Fi Password
Here's how to change the Wi-Fi password used to connect to your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Configure Advanced Settings
Here's how to change advanced settings (e.g., Networks, Manual DNS, etc.) on your Orbic Speed 5G; disabling connection to cellular data can help conserve battery life and reduce data usage or roaming charges, but if accidentally turned off, you may experience network connectivity issues or problems sending and receiving email.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Configure Broadcast Settings
Here's how to check settings if you're having issues connecting to the Mobile Hotspot on your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - DMZ Settings
Here's how to test the firewall settings on your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete text messages from your Orbic Speed 5G via the device or web interface.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Edit Access Point Name (APN)
Here's how to configure the Access Point Names (APNs) your Orbic Speed 5G can use.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Orbic Speed 5G or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery for your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - LAN Settings
Here's how to configure advanced LAN settings for your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - LED Status Indicators
View this info for explanations of status LEDs on your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - MAC Filtering
Here's how to control MAC address access for your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Port Filtering
Here's how to block access to services or apps on your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Port Forwarding
Here's how to open blocked ports on your Orbic Speed 5G to allow additional access.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Orbic Speed 5G if it crashes and reset, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Restore Settings to Factory Defaults
If your Orbic Speed 5G powers off, crashes/resets, freezes or runs slowly, view this info.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Turn SSID Broadcast On / Off
Here's how to display or not display the Wi-Fi name of your Orbic Speed 5G to other devices.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Unblock SIM PIN
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Update Firmware
To check for software updates for your Orbic Speed 5G, view this info.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - View Connected Devices
Here's how to view info for devices connected to your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - View Data Usage
Here's how to view your data usage on your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Orbic Speed 5G.
Troubleshooting
Orbic Speed 5G - View Diagnostic Info
Here's how to view device and network-specific info for your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - View Network Name and Password
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi name and passwords for your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your Orbic Speed 5G.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Orbic Speed 5G is running.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - View Text Messages
Here's how to view text messages on your Orbic Speed 5G or via the admin page.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G - Wireless Network Security Settings
Here's how to view / change security settings (e.g., password) for your Orbic Speed 5G.
Troubleshooting
Orbic Speed 5G Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Orbic Speed 5G. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G UW Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements to your Orbic Speed 5G UW.
How to Use
Orbic Speed 5G User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Orbic Speed 5G. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Self Activation - Prepaid Mobile Broadband
Here's how to activate prepaid mobile broadband service via the self-serve portal.
Apps & Widgets
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Enable / Disable Auto Updates
Here's how to enable or disable automatic updates in the Software Upgrade Assistant for Orbic devices.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the Orbic Upgrade Assistant on your laptop or computer.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (Orbic) - Repair Assistant
Here's how to repair software issues on your Orbic device or complete an update if the software update failed.