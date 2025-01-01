|
ZTE Cymbal® LTE Overview
Find all ZTE Cymbal LTE Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to perform the initial setup of your Cymbal.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Cymbal LTE.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Clear Temporary Internet Files
Clearing temporary internet files on your Cymbal LTE can fix browsing issues (e.g., pages not displaying, etc.), help keep your device running smoothly, and protect your privacy by removing stored data from websites you've visited.
How to Use
Add a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to temporarily block calls and messages from specific numbers for free via the My Verizon website.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installation from Unknown Sources - ZTE
Here's how to download apps on your ZTE device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
How to Use
Call Waiting - 4G Basic Phone
Here's how to answer call on your 4G Basic Phone while you're on another call.
Features
Cancel Share Name ID - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove Share Name ID from your account via the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Content Transfer Center
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Features
Download Media Center (Get It Now) Apps
This shows how to download apps/games on your basic phone and how to view the top must-have apps.
Features
Edit Share Name ID
Here's how to edit how your name displays on someone else's Caller ID via the My Verizon website or app.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Ensure the 10-Digit Mobile Number or Email Address is Being Entered Correctly
This may help if you're having trouble sending a picture/text message.
How to Use
Export Contacts as a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard File - Gmail
Here's how to export contacts from your Gmail account to a CSV file.
How to Use
How to Check Verizon Coverage in the US
Here's how to check for Verizon wireless coverage while in the US, find steps to check coverage and determine what the indicators on your device mean.
Features
How to Check Your Voicemail Messages
Here's info on how to check your Voicemail messages via the Visual Voicemail app and Basic Voicemail or from another phone.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
How to Use
Import / Export Contacts from Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard Files - Macintosh Contacts
Here's steps on how to import and export contacts to your Macintosh computer.
How to Use
Import /Export Contacts from a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Entourage
Here's how to import /export contacts from a comma separated values (*.csv) file via Entourage.
How to Use
Import Contact / Address Book Info to a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Microsoft Outlook
Here's how to import your contacts into Microsoft Outlook using a CSV file.
How to Use
Import Contacts From a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard file - Gmail
Here's how to import your contacts from a CSV / vCard file to your Gmail account.
How to Use
Manage Adaptive Battery / Battery Optimization Settings - Android (ZTE)
Battery optimization helps conserve battery power on your ZTE device and is turned on by default.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
Features
Push to Talk Plus - Migration From Desktop Dispatch to Web Dispatch
Here's how to migrate from the Push to Talk Plus Desktop Dispatch to Web Dispatch.
How to Use
Remove a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove a temporary call or message block via the My Verizon website.
Features
Reset Voicemail Password from Device
Here's how to change or reset your voicemail password from your phone through a call or the My Verizon app.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail Messages
Here's how to retrieve Voicemail messages from your device or another phone.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail from Another Phone or While Roaming
Here's how to check your voicemail messages from another phone or while roaming.
Features
Roku Plus - Web Dispatch - New Activation
Here's how to activate a user on the Roku® Plus web dispatch.
Features
Roku Plus - Web Dispatch - One Touch Calling (Standard Mode)
Here's how to configure One Touch Calling from Roku® Plus Web Dispatch.
How to Use
Send Picture/Video Message using Email
Here's how to send picture / video message via email.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
How to Use
Transfer Contacts - Basic Phone to Basic Phone
Here's how to transfer your contacts from a basic phone to another basic phone.
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Assistant for ZTE Cymbal LTE
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your ZTE Cymbal LTE
How to Use
Turn Airplane / Standalone Mode On / Off - Non-Supported Devices
To turn Verizon network services on/off or if they aren't functioning on your mobile device, view this info.
How to Use
Turn Assisted Dialing On / Off - ZTE Smartphones
Here's how to check dialing settings if you're getting an error message when placing calls.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
Troubleshooting
Video: Troubleshooting a Wi-Fi Connection(length: 2:55)
Having issues with your Wi-Fi connection? Have no fear! Follow these simple steps to get your Wi-Fi connection up and running.
Length: 2:55
How to Use
View Signal Strength - 4G Basic Phone
Here's how to view signal strength on your 4G basic phone.
How to Use
Wi-Fi Calling - 4G Basic Phone - Place a Voice Call
Here's how to place a voice call using Wi-Fi Calling on your 4G basic phone.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to perform the initial setup of your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Brightness, font size, etc.) for your ZTE Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Cymbal LTE doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Allow / Block Browser Cookies
Here's how to allow or block browser cookies if you can't browse the internet or view website images on your device.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Auto Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) Upgrade
Here's how to do an OTA activation/software update on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Auto Receive Messages
Here's how to auto receive picture / video messages on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to send unwanted calls directly to voicemail for your ZTE Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Check Device Storage
If your ZTE Cymbal® LTE is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Features
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Check Voicemail
Here's how to check your Voicemail messages from, your phone or a different phone.
Troubleshooting
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to determine if your Cymbal has liquid or other physical damage.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Common Camera Settings
Here's how to change common camera settings on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Create and Send a Text Message
Here's how to create and send a text message on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection
Here's how to remove paired Bluetooth devices from your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to modify the SIM PIN for your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the memory card of your Cymbal LTE.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery for your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your Cymbal LTE.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Install Device Software Update
Here's how to check for and install a software update on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Lock Code
Here's how to set up a PIN to lock or unlock the screen on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and / or limits on your ZTE Cymbal LTE.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Manage TTY Settings
Here's how to manage the TTY call settings for your Cymbal.
Troubleshooting
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Master Reset
Here's how to restore your Cymbal to factory default settings.
Troubleshooting
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Master Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to reset your Cymbal to factory default settings if it has a blank / frozen screen or calling / app issues.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Memory Save Location
Here's how to save location settings on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your Cymbal and a computer.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Open / Manage Browser Bookmarks
Here's how to open, add, modify and remove browser bookmarks on your ZTE Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Place a Conference Call
The conference call function on your Cymbal lets you talk with multiple people simultaneously so up to 6 parties can participate in the same conversation.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Record and Send Video via Messaging
Here's how record and send video via messages on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Save a Picture / Video Message
Here's how to save a picture / video from messages on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Set Date and Time
Here's how to change the incorrect date and/or time on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Set Shortcut
Here's how to set a shortcut via a navigation key on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Set Up Phone Lock
Here's how to set up screen lock options on your Cymbal LTE.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Speed Dial
Here's how to assign a speed dial to a contact in your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Take and Send a Picture via Messaging
Here's how to take a picture and send it via text message on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Text Message Signature
Here's how to add a text message signature to your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Cymbal LTE.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Cymbal on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your ZTE Cymbal LTE provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Cymbal to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Turn Message Delivery Confirmation Setting On / Off
Here's how to receive delivery confirmation for messages sent from your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to use the speakerphone functionality on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app uses on your Cymbal LTE.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Use Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI / MEID) for your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and videos on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal LTE - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version on your Cymbal.
Features
ZTE Cymbal LTE - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to set up wireless emergency alerts on your Cymbal.
How to Use
ZTE Cymbal User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your device.