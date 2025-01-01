|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW Overview
Find all Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How-to
How to Identify Verizon 5G Home Equipment
Here's how to identify the model of the Verizon 5G Home equipment you're using.
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
Verizon 5G Home Internet plans FAQs
Learn about our 5G home internet plans, availability and discounts.
Verizon LTE Home Internet plans FAQs
Learn about our LTE home internet plans, availability and discounts.
Additional support
Browse other topics
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Advanced Settings
Here's how to change advanced settings (e.g., Networks, Manual DNS, etc.) on your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Battery Power Management Settings
Here's how to configure display, sleep and power-down options for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Change the Admin Password
Here's how to change the admin password for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW (not the password to connect a device to the MiFi).
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Change the Wi-Fi Password
Here's how to change the Wi-Fi password used to connect to your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Configure Broadcast Settings - Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot
Here's how to check settings if you're having issues connecting to your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - DMZ Settings
Here's how to test firewall settings on your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete text messages from your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Edit Access Point Name (APN)
Here's how to configure the Access Point Names (APNs) your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW can use.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Enable / DIsable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - GPS over Wi-Fi
If you need GPS on your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW for use with computer apps, view this info.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - LAN Settings
Here's how to configure advanced LAN settings for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - LED Status Indicators
View this info for explanations of status LEDs on your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - MAC Filtering
Here's how to control MAC address access for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Manage Alerts / Notifications
Here's how to change notification sounds for incoming messages / notifications on your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Port Filtering
Here's how to block access to services or apps on your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Port Forwarding
Here's how to open blocked ports on your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW to allow additional access.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Restore Settings to Factory Defaults
If your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW powers off, crashes / resets, freezes or runs slow, view this info.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Sign in to the Admin Page
Here's how to navigate to the admin page for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Soft Reset
Here's how to restart your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Turn SSID Broadcast On / Off
Here's how to display or not display the Wi-Fi name of your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW to other devices.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Unblock SIM PIN
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Update Firmware
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Connected Devices
Here's how to view info for devices connected to your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Data Usage
Here's how to see how much data your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW has used.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Diagnostic Info
Here's how to view device and network-specific info for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Network Mode
If your Inseego MiFi® X PRO 5G UW drops data connections near a network border, check which network your device is picking up. This can't be changed, but can help in troubleshooting.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Network Name and Password
To view the Wi-Fi name and passwords for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW, see this info.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength (signal bars) on your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW is running.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - View Text Messages
Here's how to view text messages on your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW, including current security updates.
Troubleshooting
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW - Wireless Network Security Settings
Here's how to view / change security settings (e.g., password) for your Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G UW