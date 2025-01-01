Unlimited plans | 5G Do More FAQs

5G Do More is a monthly Unlimited mobile phone plan. This plan is no longer available to add to accounts.
Here's what you get with 5G Do More:
- More Mobile Hotspot – You get 25 GB premium Mobile Hotspot data then unlimited lower-speed data.
- Savings on Home Internet with the Mobile + Home Discount
- You earn 1 TravelPass day each month
- Call Filter spam blocker included at no charge
- 5G Ultra Wideband , 5G , 4G LTE
- 50 GB Premium network access, then unlimited data – 50 GB of 5G / 4G LTE premium data/month
- 600 GB of Verizon Cloud storage
- Unlimited talk & text
- Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
- International texting
- Disney+ Premium (No Ads) for 6 months
- Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for 6 months
- Apple Music for 6 months
- MyAccess rewards
- Save on a connected device plan for watches (only $7.50/month plus taxes and fees), tablets (starting at $10/month plus taxes and fees) and more.