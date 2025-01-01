|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
TCL 50 LE Overview
Find all TCL 50 LE Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your TCL 50 LE for everyday use.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your TCL 50 LE.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Activate / Set Up Device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your TCL 50 LE for everyday use.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Here's how to set up and remove a facial recognition scan on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your TCL 50 LE to encrypt your internet traffic and protect your online identity via a secured remote server.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Gmail™ (Google™) account to your TCL 50 LE lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your TCL 50 LE if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen saver, Sleep, Display size, etc.) for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to adjust the vibration settings on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your TCL 50 LE to auto-switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share it from your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Change Network Mode
If your TCL 50 LE drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Check Device Storage
Here's how to check available space if your TCL 50 LE runs slowly / crashes, apps freeze or you can't save media.
Troubleshooting
TCL 50 LE - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your TCL 50 LE has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
TCL 50 LE - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your TCL 50 LE to improve performance.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your TCL 50 LE makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your TCL 50 LE or turn it on or off.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your TCL 50 LE.
Apps & Widgets
TCL 50 LE - Enable / Disable App
Some pre-installed apps on your TCL 50 LE are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TCL 50 LE if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TCL 50 LE if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Link / Unlink Contacts
Here's how to link or unlink duplicate contacts in your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's how to update work email settings for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings if your TCL 50 LE isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Manage Home Screen Settings
Here's how to change the default Home screen settings on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) functionality on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Motions and Gestures
Here's how to manage motion-activated services for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your TCL 50 LE to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer picture, video or music files between your TCL 50 LE and a computer.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your TCL 50 LE to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Place a Conference Call
The conference call function on your TCL 50 LE lets you talk with multiple people simultaneously so up to 6 parties can participate in the same conversation.
Troubleshooting
TCL 50 LE - Power Up in Safe Mode
Here's how to boot your TCL 50 LE into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your TCL 50 LE can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Reset All Settings
If your TCL 50 LE crashes, resets or runs slowly, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
TCL 50 LE - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your TCL 50 LE crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your TCL 50 LE can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
TCL 50 LE - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your TCL 50 LE if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
TCL 50 LE - Restart in Safe Mode
Here's how to restart your TCL 50 LE into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Set Date and Time
If your TCL 50 LE shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your TCL 50 LE when the screen is locked.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your TCL 50 LE.
Troubleshooting
TCL 50 LE - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your TCL 50 LE to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your TCL 50 LE on or off.
Apps & Widgets
TCL 50 LE - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your TCL 50 LE on or off.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your TCL 50 LE on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your TCL 50 LE provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your TCL 50 LE to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your TCL 50 LE on or off.
Troubleshooting
TCL 50 LE - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery saving mode' on or off to help manage battery performance for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your TCL 50 LE doesn't rotate or flip.
Features
TCL 50 LE - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn Video Calling for your TCL 50 LE on or off.
Features
TCL 50 LE - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your TCL 50 LE.
Features
TCL 50 LE - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your TCL 50 LE to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
TCL 50 LE - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your TCL 50 LE is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the history from your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view, add and remove Home screen panels for your TCL 50 LE.
Troubleshooting
TCL 50 LE - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your TCL 50 LE uses.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your TCL 50 LE was imported from.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your TCL 50 LE is running.
Apps & Widgets
TCL 50 LE - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE - Volume Controls
Here's how to manage volume controls if your TCL 50 LE doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
Features
TCL 50 LE - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your TCL 50 LE.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements to your TCL 50 LE.
Troubleshooting
TCL 50 LE Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your TCL 50 LE. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
TCL 50 LE User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your TCL 50 LE. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.