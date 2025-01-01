The MORE Everything® Plan FAQs

The MORE Everything Plan is no longer available. If you already have The MORE Everything Plan, you can keep it, add new devices, upgrade devices and change data allowances.



With MORE Everything, your account gets:

Unlimited domestic calling while in the US.

Unlimited domestic messaging while in the US.

Shareable data for up to 10 devices on your account.

Mobile Hotspot

Send unlimited text and multimedia messages internationally from the US.

Get an Apple Music promotional subscription on us for 6 months.

Good to know: If you’re considering changing to unlimited data, visit our plans page to view myPlan pricing. Or see recommendations and change your plan in My Verizon.