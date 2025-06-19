What’s the difference between 4G LTE and 5G? Understanding network speeds
Learn how 4G LTE and 5G work to provide speed, coverage and performance. Plus, find out which network is best for your needs at home or on the go.Article review date: 6.19.2025
4G LTE Speeds vs. Your Home Network
Wondering how 4G LTE speed stacks up against other internet options? Compare speeds and use cases to find the best fit for streaming, working and more.Article review date: 6.19.2025
How to setup your Wi-Fi Backup
Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup is an internet back up plan for when your internet is down and you need to stay connected. Learn more about how to setup your Wi-Fi Backup today.Article review date: 2.27.2025
Bandwidth
Definition and explanation of bandwidth. Learn more about the meaning of bandwidth from Verizon's dictionary of technical terms.Article review date: 11.13.2024
Fiber Optics
Definition and explanation of fiber optics. Learn more about the meaning of fiber optics from Verizon's dictionary of technical terms.Article review date: 11.13.2024
Antivirus
Definition and explanation of antivirus. Learn more about the meaning of antivirus from Verizon's dictionary of technical terms.Article review date: 11.13.2024
Wi-Fi
Definition and explanation of Wi-Fi. Learn what Wi-Fi means from Verizon’s dictionary of technical terms.Article review date: 11.13.2024
What is VPN?
Thinking of implementing a VPN in your house? Learn more about what it is, how it works and more with Verizon.Article review date: 11.13.2024
Broadband
Definition and explanation of broadband. Learn more about the meaning of broadband from Verizon's dictionary of technical terms.Article review date: 11.13.2024
Streaming
Definition and explanation of streaming. Learn more about the meaning of streaming from Verizon's dictionary of technical terms.Article review date: 11.13.2024
How to use your smartphone as a mobile hotspot
Looking for Wi-Fi while you’re on the go? With these simple steps, you can connect your laptop, tablet and other devices using your smartphone’s mobile hotspot.Article review date: 6.27.2023
10 work from home essentials for your home office
Working from home is a popular trend, but it can be difficult to stay productive. Equipping yourself with the proper hardware, internet connection, and work environment is essential.Article review date: 4.18.2023
Revamp your home with this cutting-edge smart home technology
Learn how to make your house a smart home. From Google Nest to video baby monitors, Verizon has all the tech and accessories you need to make your home smart.Article review date: 3.30.2023
How smart homes can save energy and help you spend less
Learn how to save energy and money with smart home design. Check out tips and tricks like checking your internet connection and getting a rebate from your power company.Article review date: 3.30.2023
Internet Basics
The essentials you need to know about what the internet is and how to get internet access at home. Learn the basics at Verizon.Article review date: 2.21.2023
What is considered fast internet?
Do you have a good internet speed or a slow internet speed? Find out what is considered high speed internet and see how your internet service measures up.Article review date: 2.21.2023
How to use Wi-Fi calling and mobile hotspots
Stay safely connected, all the time and nearly everywhere. Learn more about wi-fi calling and the latest mobile hotspots from Verizon.Article review date: 2.14.2023
How to use a Wi-Fi extender or Wi-Fi booster, plus other tips to improve your internet
Undependable home Wi-Fi can be frustrating, but there are ways to improve signal strength and access by checking your Wi-Fi router and adding a Wi-Fi booster.Article review date: 2.14.2023
DIY: How to Make Your TV a Smart TV
From smart speakers to high speed connections, learn about the best ways to turn your TV into a smart TV.Article review date: 2.14.2023
How to suspend and reconnect your Verizon wireless service
With Verizon, it’s easy to temporarily suspend your service and then get it turned back on. Learn more about how to suspend or reconnect your Verizon service.Article review date: 2.14.2023
What to do with your old smartphone
If you’re wondering what to do with your old smartphone, check out this list of options. From recycling to donating, there are many ways to pass it on.Article review date: 2.14.2023
Upgrading Your Verizon Device
Looking into possibly buying a new smartphone? Whether your contract is up or you need a device that better suits your lifestyle, here's what to think about when it's time for a Verizon upgrade.Article review date: 2.14.2023
How to get Wi-Fi wherever you go
Wi-Fi is often preferable for mobile internet access over cellular data. How can you get Wi-Fi access on the go? This guide will provide information on the various ways and tools you can use to access the internet, no matter where your travels take you.Article review date: 2.14.2023
Visiting a Verizon store near you
Looking to shop for new phones, pick up a new router and more? Locate a Verizon store near you and learn their hours.Article review date: 2.3.2023
Device trade-in value: How much is my phone worth?
Wondering how much your current phone is worth? Learn more about trading in your phone at Verizon.Article review date: 2.3.2023
2 easy ways to connect an Android phone to a Mac computer
Easy tools and tricks for transferring files, photos, software & more between your Android device and Apple computer. All it takes is USB cable or Wi-Fi access.Article review date: 1.2.2023
From Smartphone to Smart Home: Your Top Questions Answered
The latest advancements in mobile tech let you adjust your thermostat, turn on the lights and lock your door, even when you’re away.Article review date: 5.26.2022
How to Add a Tablet to Your Verizon Plan
Thinking about adding a tablet to your Verizon plan? Here's how to activate your tablet and choose the right data plan.Article review date: 11.18.2021
How to clean your cell phone and keep it germ-free
Here are some to-do’s to help guide your choices for tech-safe cleaners, screen wipes and more to help take good care of your devices.Article review date: 6.25.2021
Checking credit on Verizon: A 4-step overview
A brief overview of the simple process of checking your credit requirements on Verizon. See if you are eligible for our Device Payment Program.Article review date: 5.5.2021
Lost Your Verizon Phone? Here’s How to Find It
Losing your phone can be expensive or put important information at risk. With Verizon's help, here's how to find a lost phone.Article review date: 2.5.2021
Ringtones: how to get and use them
From free ringtones to customizable ringbacks, learn how to get unique ringtones for Android and iPhone. Learn about Zedge ringtones and more.Article review date: 8.20.2020
What are phone bands (GSM, CDMA) and why do they matter?
The bands that support cellular service — CDMA or GSM — affect both phone carrier and phone type. Understand these key terms for to make the best choices for you.Article review date: 5.27.2020
How to Make an International Call (and How Much it Costs)
No matter where in the world you're traveling to, here's a quick list of simple and affordable ways you can make international calls with ease.Article review date: 5.27.2020
What is cell phone addiction and how can you prevent it?
Smartphones have become a necessary part of everyday life. However, if you’re withdrawing from the world, experiencing depression, or feeling anxious when you can’t check your phone, you may have a cell phone addiction.Article review date:
Plus get a discount when you bundle your home internet and mobile phone.
Bundle and save
Save on home internet, phone, perks and more. Keep it all together with Verizon.
Get started
Internet service in your area
Find the fastest Verizon internet service available at your address.
Check internet availability
Unlimited data plans
Customize your unlimited plan with perks at a discount.
Learn more
Check out our latest deals on home internet, smartphones, accessories & more.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.