|Session Status
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Samsung Galaxy S23 - Support Overview
Find all Galaxy S23 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Smart Setup
Step-by-step instructions to back up your old smartphone, activate your new one, transfer content and get your old phone ready for trade-in.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Galaxy S23.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Related links
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources - Samsung
Here's how to download apps on your Samsung device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
How to Use
Android - Accessibility Settings
Customize your Android™ device to meet your vision and hearing needs. Easily configure essential accessibility settings like color correction, audio balance, and screen reading for a more comfortable smartphone experience.
How to Use
Android - Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom
Make your screen easier to read and navigate. Quickly turn on touch zoom on your Android™ smartphone or tablet to enlarge text, scroll, and pan using simple finger gestures.
How to Use
Android - Set up Verizon Prepaid Service
Start using your new smartphone on our network. Quickly set up your Verizon Prepaid service and create your My Verizon account right from your Android™ device.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
Apps & Widgets
Apple iPhone - Use Maps
With the Maps app on your Apple® iPhone®, you can get turn-by-turn directions, discover points of interest and easily plan routes and explore your surroundings.
How to Use
Apple iPhone - Use the Find My app
The Find My app is essential if you have an Apple® iPhone®. It allows you to track your device's location, play a sound to find it nearby or even erase its data if it falls into the wrong hands.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
How to Use
Device Unlocking FAQs
Learn about locked and unlocked devices. Find out about unlocking policies for our standard monthly and Prepaid devices.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
If you've forgotten the lock screen password for your Android™ device or suspect someone else knows it, you can remotely change it using the Find My Device feature. This secures your device without needing physical access to the phone.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
If you’ve misplaced your Android™ device within your home, office or other immediate vicinity, use the Find My Device feature to quickly find it by forcing it to ring at its maximum volume even if it’s on Silent or Vibrate.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Turn Find Hub On / Off
Learn how to activate Find Hub as a security measure for your Android™ device if it's misplaced or stolen. If you ever need to transfer ownership or trade in the device, you’ll also need to know how to disable it.
How to Use
GPS Location Settings - Android
Here's how to view / change GPS location settings, which can affect battery life and location accuracy.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Knowing how to view email messages in the Gmail™ app is the first step to managing your inbox from your Android™ smartphone or tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Contact app developers to send feedback or get support for any app you’ve downloaded from the Google Play™ Store onto your Android™ smartphone or tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Installing apps from the Google Play™ Store allows you to customize your Android™ smartphone or tablet with the tools you need for work, entertainment and communication.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Managing Google Play™ Store notifications allows you to control which app updates, promotions or account alerts trigger a notification on your Android™ smartphone or tablet. This can help reduce unnecessary interruptions from your device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
You may want to remove an app if you’ve stopped using it or need to troubleshoot a technical issue. Uninstalling through the Google Play™ Store app is a reliable way to fully delete it from your Android™ smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
How to Use
How to use Verizon Cloud
Get step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for and use Verizon Cloud online. Upload and back up your contacts, pictures, videos, music, documents and more.
Troubleshooting
Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges
Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Use these FAQs to to to quickly resolve any issues that may cause problems with powering on your device.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls or with calls being dropped? This page can help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Poor phone audio, speaker not working, no ringing or notification sounds | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to resolve poor audio quality, no ringing or beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Power Cycle the Wireless Device
Here's how to power your 4G Basic phone off then back on.
How to Use
Report Spam Messages
Here's how to report Spam messages if you are receiving unwanted text messages.
How to Use
SIM card and eSIM FAQs
Learn how to setup and activate a new SIM card. Replace a lost card or install a new one when you bring your own device (BYOD) and switch to Verizon mobile.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy S23 Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Galaxy S23, including current Android security patches.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy S23 Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Samsung Galaxy S23. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Apps & Widgets
Set Up and Use Bixby - Samsung (Android 10.x)
Here's how to set up and use Bixby on your Samsung smartphone running Android 10.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
How to Use
Turn Assisted Dialing On / Off - Samsung Smartphones
Here's how to check if you're getting an error message when placing calls.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.