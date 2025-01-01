|
Google Pixel 2 Overview
Find all Google Pixel 2 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Pixel 2.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Features
Add a Contact via Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to add a contact on your device via the Visual Voicemail app.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
Features
Company Name ID FAQs
Learn how customize the outgoing calls of each line in your company. Set up a unique name and image that will appear on compatible phones that you call.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Damaged Device Fee FAQs
Learn about the Damaged Device Fee that's charged if you turn in your device for a Certified Like-New Replacement and your returned device has been misused.
How to Use
Data gifting for eligible shared data mobile plans FAQs
Verizon mobile customers with an eligible monthly shared data plan can send and/or receive a 1 GB data gift through the My Verizon app.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Apps & Widgets
Field Force Manager FAQs
Learn about Field Force Manager, a service that helps you monitor and communicate with your workers in the field.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to your Pixel 2 / 2 XL to encrypt your internet traffic and protect your online identity via a secure remote server.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your Pixel 2 / 2 XL lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen timeout, Font size, etc.) for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to adjust the vibration settings on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Pixel 2 / 2 XL doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your Pixel 2 / 2 XL to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block or reject calls to voicemail on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Call a Number
Here's on how to place a call from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how capture and view a screenshot on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Change Network Mode
If your Pixel 2 / 2 XL drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Check Device Storage
If your Pixel 2 / 2 XL is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your Google Pixel 2 / Pixel 2XL has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your Pixel 2 to improve performance.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Color Modes
Here's how to adjust the color scheme on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Compose and Send Email Message
Here's how to compose and send an email message from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Connect a Headset
Here's how to connect a wired headset to your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Delete Email Messages
Here's how to delete email messages from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your Pixel 2 are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Pixel 2 / 2 XL if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Pixel 2 / 2 XL if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Install Device Software Update
Here's how to check for or to install software updates on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your Pixel 2 / 2 XL lets you organize your contacts based on your preference by merging the details of multiple entries or separating them.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Manage Battery Saving Settings
Battery Saver helps extend battery life on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL by reducing performance and limiting vibration, location services, and most background data.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's how to update work email settings for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to manage settings if you're not receiving calls or alerts for texts or email on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure hotspot settings (password, security type, etc.) on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Manage TTY Settings
Here's how to change the TTY (teletypewriter) settings on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your Pixel 2 / 2 XL and a computer.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Place a Conference Call
The conference call function on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL lets you talk with multiple people simultaneously so up to 6 parties can participate in the same conversation.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Power Up in Safe Mode
Safe mode is a diagnostic state on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL that only runs system apps so you can isolate if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your Pixel 2 / 2 XL crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your Pixel 2 / 2 XL can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Pixel 2 / 2 XL if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your Pixel 2 / 2 XL in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Set Date and Time
If your Pixel 2 / 2 XL shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL when the screen is locked.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your Pixel 2 to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android™ Device Protection for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth® for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Mobile Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn the Mobile Hotspot for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL doesn't rotate or flip.
Features
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn Video Calling for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL on or off.
Features
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Voice & Video On / Off - HD Voice
Here's how to turn HD voice and video calling for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Here's how to turn Wi-Fi for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Pixel 2 / 2 XL is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Unlock Screen
Here's how to unlock the screen on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Use Speakerphone
Here's how enable or disable Speakerphone for your Google Pixel 2.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view, add and remove Home screen panels for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL uses.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL was imported from.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the phone number for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Pixel 2 / 2 XL is running.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View and Reply to an Email Message
Here's how to view and reply to an email message from your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your Pixel 2.
Features
Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 2 / 2XL - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and / or videos on your Pixel 2 / 2 XL.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
Troubleshooting
Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges
Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.
How to Use
Messaging and texting FAQs
Learn how to send, receive, delete or archive texts on your mobile device, or fix issues using our troubleshooters and how-to articles.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Our Troubleshooter will help fix issues with your device or accessories that may cause problems with turning your device on.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone is low on memory | Verizon Troubleshooter
Does your device say it's low on memory? Learn how to manage your phone's storage or system memory and get it running again.
Troubleshooting
Phone overheating, losing battery power, not charging | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen won't unlock | Verizon Troubleshooter
Is your phone stuck on the lock screen? Learn how to get your phone screen to unlock and troubleshoot screen freezing issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
Features
Place a Video Call with Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to place a video call with Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
Features
Place a Visual Voicemail Callback - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to place a callback via Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Features
Send a Message with Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to send a text message with Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
How to Use
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Assistant for Google Pixel 2
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Google Pixel 2.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Reset App
Here's how to reset your Verizon Cloud app on your Android device.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Troubleshooting
Video: Improving Battery Life(length: 3:03)
Improve your phone's battery life with the steps shown in this video.
Length: 3:03
Troubleshooting
Video: Preparing for International Travel(length: 3:20)
Prepare for International Travel by choosing your own travel plan and turning on your devices travel settings.
Length: 3:20
Troubleshooting
Voicemail, Visual Voicemail or voicemail app not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Can’t access voicemail on your mobile phone? Learn about common voicemail issues and how to troubleshoot them.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices
A list of Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alerts FAQs
Frequently asked questions about Wireless Emergency Alerts, including Presidential Alerts, Imminent Danger Alerts and AMBER Alerts.