|
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Support Overview
Find all Galaxy Note10 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Smart Setup
Step-by-step instructions to back up your old smartphone, activate your new one, transfer content and get your old phone ready for trade-in.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Galaxy Note10.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Call a Number
Here's how to place a call from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Access Google Photos - Android
Here's how to access your Google photos app on your device.
Apps & Widgets
Access Roadside Assistance
Here's how to set up and log in to roadside assistance on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Activate Visual Voicemail - Samsung
Here's how to activate Visual Voicemail on your Samsung phone.
How to Use
Add a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to temporarily block calls and messages from specific numbers for free via the My Verizon website.
Features
Add a Contact via Basic Visual Voicemail - Samsung
Here's how to add a contact on your Samsung smartphone via Basic Visual Voicemail.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installation from Unknown Sources - Android
Here's how to download apps from sources other than the Google Play store.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources - Samsung
Here's how to download apps on your Samsung device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Apple Article - iPhone, iPad, or iPod not recognized in iTunes for Windows
If your iOS device won't connect to iTunes on your PC, view this info.
How to Use
Auto Date and Time - Android
If you want your smartphone to automatically populate the date and time based on your location, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
Features
Cancel Share Name ID - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove Share Name ID from your account via the My Verizon website.
Features
Check / Delete Visual Voicemail - Samsung
Here's how to check for Visual Voicemail messages on your Samsung smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
Check Apps Reviewed by Verizon Wireless
Here's how to run a health check on your device to make sure everything's in order.
How to Use
Check for Duplicate Contacts Stored in Multiple Accounts - Android
Here's how to resolve duplicate contacts if you are using multiple backup options on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Hardware Modifications
Here's how to determine your device has hardware modifications.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Screen
Here's how to help determine if your device has screen damage.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Separated Hinges
Here's how to help determine if your device has physical damage to the hinge.
How to Use
Check for Water Damage - Samsung
Here's how to help determine if your Samsung device has liquid damage.
How to Use
Choose Contacts to Display on Device
Here's how to see where your contacts display or if your phone displays duplicate contacts.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Add a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to add a bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Allow / Block Browser Cookies
If you can't browse the internet or view website images via the Chrome browser on your device, view this info.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Delete a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to delete a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Edit a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to edit a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Open a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to open a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Save Pictures from Browser
Here's how to save a photo via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Configure TalkBack / Screen Reader Settings - Android
Here's how to configure TalkBack / Screen reader settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Content Transfer Center
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
How to Use
Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection - Android
Here's how to remove a Bluetooth connection from your Android device.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
Troubleshooting
Device Won't Turn On / Off - Samsung
Here's some info that helps if your Samsung device doesn't turn on or off.
How to Use
Disable Work Offline - Internet Browser
Here's how to check if you're offline if you can't connect to the internet via a computer with Internet Explorer, Chrome, or Firefox.
How to Use
Download and Install Samsung Gear Manager - Android
Here's how to install Samsung Gear Manager on your Android device.
Features
Edit Share Name ID
Here's how to edit how your name displays on someone else's Caller ID via the My Verizon website or app.
How to Use
Ensure the 10-Digit Mobile Number or Email Address is Being Entered Correctly
This may help if you're having trouble sending a picture/text message.
How to Use
Export Contacts as a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard File - Gmail
Here's how to export contacts from your Gmail account to a CSV file.
How to Use
Find My Mobile - Samsung
Here's info on the Find My Mobile service that allows you to remotely locate or lock your Samsung device if it's lost.
How to Use
Format SD / Memory Card via PC
Here's how to format or erase your SD / memory card using a computer.
Features
Forward a Premium Visual Voicemail Message - Samsung
Here's how to forward a Visual Voicemail message from your Samsung device.
Troubleshooting
Garbled Message
Here's some info that about garbled messages and ways to avoid them.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Auto Signature
Here's how to add, edit or remove a signature for your Gmail messages on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Compose and Send a Message
Here's how to compose and send a Gmail message from your Android device.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete Gmail messages from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Reply to a Message
Here's how to reply to a Gmail message from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Google Maps - Download an Offline Map
If you can't get online or want to avoid global data charges while traveling, here's how to download a map.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Update Apps
Here's how to manually or automatically update your Play Store apps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - View Recent Apps
Here's how to view Play Store apps you've recently downloaded or updated.
How to Use
How to Check Your Internet Connection Speed
This page explains how to test connection speeds for your wireless devices (e.g., smartphone, tablet, mobile hotspot, router, etc.), as well as some important considerations that may pertain to your experience.
Features
How to Check Your Voicemail Messages
Here's info on how to check your Voicemail messages via the Visual Voicemail app and Basic Voicemail or from another phone.
How to Use
How to Locate ESN or MEID Serial Numbers on Phones
Learn how to find your phone's ESN (Electronic Serial Number) or the MEID (Mobile Equipment Identifier) number.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
How to Use
Import / Export Contacts from Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard Files - Macintosh Contacts
Here's steps on how to import and export contacts to your Macintosh computer.
How to Use
Import /Export Contacts from a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Entourage
Here's how to import /export contacts from a comma separated values (*.csv) file via Entourage.
How to Use
Import Contact / Address Book Info to a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Microsoft Outlook
Here's how to import your contacts into Microsoft Outlook using a CSV file.
How to Use
Import Contacts From a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard file - Gmail
Here's how to import your contacts from a CSV / vCard file to your Gmail account.
Apps & Widgets
Install SideSync - Samsung Smartphone
Here's how to install SideSync on your Samsung smartphone.
How to Use
Manage Adaptive Battery / Battery Optimization Settings - Android (Samsung)
Here's info on Adaptive battery and Battery Optimization, both of which help conserve battery power on your Samsung device.
How to Use
Manage Facebook Privacy
If you want to change your Facebook privacy or security, here's how to access those options.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Android - Device Health Check
Here's how to identify / fix common issues on your Android device via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Manage International Plan and View Usage
Here's how to manage plans for international travel and view international data usage via the My Verizon app.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Our Troubleshooter will help fix issues with your device or accessories that may cause problems with turning your device on.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Features
Place a Visual Voicemail Callback - Samsung
Here's how to place a Visual Voicemail callback on your Samsung phone.
How to Use
Power & Charging Issues - Non-Removable Battery Devices
If you're having issues with your non-removable battery charging or not holding a charge, view this info.
How to Use
Prepare for an International Trip
Here's how to check for service availability around the world and find the best plan for your trip abroad.
How to Use
Protect Against Downloading Ransomware Malware - Android
Here's info to help protect your Android device against ransomware.
How to Use
Recover Gmail Sign-in Information
Here's how to reset your Google/GMail account if you have problems.
How to Use
Remove Ransomware From the Device - Android
Here's how to remove ransomware from your device.
How to Use
Remove a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove a temporary call or message block via the My Verizon website.
Features
Reply to a Visual Voicemail Message - Samsung
Use the Visual Voicemail text or email reply option on your Samsung smartphone to quickly and conveniently reply instead of having to call back.
Features
Reset Locked Out Voicemail Password
Here's how to reset your Voicemail password when locked out.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail Messages
Here's how to retrieve Voicemail messages from your device or another phone.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail from Another Phone or While Roaming
Here's how to check your voicemail messages from another phone or while roaming.
Apps & Widgets
Roadside Assistance - Request Assistance
Here's how to request assistance using the Roadside assistance app on your Android device.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Gmail™ (Google™) account to your Galaxy Note10 lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Adjust Account Sync Settings
If you're not receiving email and app notifications, here's how to view sync settings on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Adjust Touchscreen Settings
Here's how to adjust the touchscreen sensitivity for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G if your screen doesn't respond when you tap it.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Check Device Storage
If your Galaxy Note10 / Galaxy Note 10+ / Note10+ 5G is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your Galaxy Note10 to improve performance.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Compose and Send Email Message
Here's how to create and send an email message from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Connect a Headset
Here's how to use an adapter to connect a headset to your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your Galaxy Note10 makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Delete Email Messages
Here's how to delete email messages from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Galaxy Note10.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Manage Contactless Payments
Here's how to use the 'Contactless payments' service on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's how to update work email settings for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Manage DTMF Tones
If you're calling into an automated system (e.g., Voicemail) from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G and your dialpad entries aren't recognized, view this info.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and / or limits on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
If your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email, here's how to check Do Not Disturb.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Manage Home Screen Settings
Here's how to change your default Home screen settings on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) feature on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Motions and Gestures
Here's how to manage motion-activated services for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your Galaxy Note10 / Galaxy Note10+ / Galaxy Note10+ 5G and a computer.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Network Mode Settings
If you're in an area where you need to set your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G to a specific network, view this info on network mode settings.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your Galaxy Note10 to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Power Up in Safe Mode
Here's how to boot your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slow.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Record and Play Sound File
Here's how to record sounds and listen to them on your Galaxy Note10.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Reset All Settings
If your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G crashes, resets or runs slow, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Galaxy Note10 / Galaxy Note10+ / Galaxy Note10+ 5G if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Restart in Safe Mode
Here's how to restart your Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Set Date and Time
If your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G when the screen is locked.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Set Up Face Recognition
Here's how to set up facial recognition to unlock your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Set Up SOS Messages
Here's how to set up SOS messages on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G for use in an emergency situation.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G on or off.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Galaxy Note10 / Note 10+ provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Download Booster On / Off
Here's how to turn Download booster for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G on or off.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Galaxy Note10 to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Mobile Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn the Mobile Hotspot feature for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G on or off.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn One-Handed Operations On / Off
Here's how to turn one-handed operations for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G on or off.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Power saving mode' on or off to help manage battery performance for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G doesn't rotate or flip.
Features
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Video Calling On / Off - HD Voice
Here's how to turn video calling for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G on or off.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Here's how to turn Wi-Fi for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Unlock Screen
Here's how to unlock the screen of your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Use Speakerphone
Here's to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Use Wireless PowerShare
Here's how to wirelessly charge a compatible device using your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels and set a default Home screen panel for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G uses.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Use Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View Device ID
Here's how to find the Device ID (IMEI) for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the phone number for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures or videos on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view the signal strength on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G is running.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View and Reply to an Email Message
Here's how to view and reply to an email message from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
Features
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G vibrates to alert you of an incoming call, text or other notification.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Note10 - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Galaxy Note 10/ Note 10+. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Galaxy Note10, including current Android security patches.
How to Use
Save a Picture / Video Message - Android Smartphone
Here's how to save a picture or video file sent as a message to your Android smartphone.
Features
Save a Visual Voicemail Message - Samsung
Here's how to save a Visual Voicemail message on your Samsung phone.
How to Use
Send Picture/Video Message using Email
Here's how to send picture / video message via email.
Features
Set Up a Visual Voicemail Greeting - Samsung
Here's how to set up a Visual Voicemail greeting on your Samsung phone.
How to Use
Subscribe to Apple Music - My Verizon Website
Here's how to add an Apple Music subscription from the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Subscribe to Apple Music - My Verizon app
Here's how to add an Apple Music subscription from your My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes
Here's how to sync the contacts, calendar, etc. on your iPhone / iPad with iTunes.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Info (Contacts, Mail Accounts, etc.)
Here's how to sync iTunes email, contacts, calendar, etc.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Media (Apps, Music, Movies, etc.)
Here's how to sync media (e.g., apps, music, movies, etc.) with iTunes.
Troubleshooting
Test Device in Safe Mode - Android
Safe Mode helps to determine if an app is causing your device to freeze / reset / run slowly.
How to Use
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
How to Use
Transfer Content with Samsung Smart Switch Mobile App
Here's how to transfer your data from your old device to your current Samsung phone.
Features
TravelPass - My Verizon Website (Prepaid) - View International Usage
Here's how to view international usage details and charges via the My Verizon website (Prepaid).
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Assistant for Samsung Galaxy Note10
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Samsung Galaxy Note10. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Turn Assisted Dialing On / Off - Samsung Smartphones
Here's how to check if you're getting an error message when placing calls.
Apps & Widgets
Turn Emergency Mode On / Off - Samsung
Here's how to conserve battery on your Samsung device if you're in an emergency situation.
How to Use
Turn TalkBack / Screen Reader On or Off - Android
Here's how to turn TalkBack / Screen reader for your Android device on or off.
Features
Understanding Spam Calls / Caller ID Spoofing
Here's info on spam and Caller ID spoofing which may help if you're getting calls from random numbers.
How to Use
Validate Emergency Address (E911)
Here's info on validating your Emergency Address (E911).
Apps & Widgets
Verify Google Apps Status - Android
Here's how to check the status of reported Play Store app issues on your Android smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Create a Profile
Creating a Verizon Cloud profile on your Android™ allows you to recover access to your Cloud account if you get locked out.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Install and Configure App
Here's how to install and configure Verizon Cloud on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Manage Photo Stories
How to manage photo stories on your Verizon Cloud for Android™.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Print Pictures
Here's how to order printed pictures from Verizon Cloud on your Android device.
How to Use
Verizon Cloud - Transfer Content - Android Smartphone
Here's how to use the Verizon Cloud app on your Android smartphone to transfer content between devices.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Troubleshooting
Video: Improving Battery Life(length: 3:03)
Improve your phone's battery life with the steps shown in this video.
Length: 3:03
Troubleshooting
Video: Troubleshooting a Wi-Fi Connection(length: 2:55)
Having issues with your Wi-Fi connection? Have no fear! Follow these simple steps to get your Wi-Fi connection up and running.
Length: 2:55
How to Use
View Browser History - Android
Here's how to view the browser history on your Android smartphone.
How to Use
Wi-Fi Calling - Android - Determine Wi-Fi Call
Here's how to determine if your Android smartphone is connected to a Wi-Fi call.