TCL TAB 8 Plus Overview
Find all TCL TAB 8 Plus Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your TAB 8 Plus.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your TAB 8 Plus.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your new tablet
Learn how to set up your tablet with important features and functions. Get the most out of your new tablet with these practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Clear App Cache and Data
If your Android device runs slow, crashes or resets, or apps freeze, here's how to clear cached data.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Roadside Assistance - Download and Install App
Here's how to download and install the Roadside Assistance app on your smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
Top Ten Support Requests & Resources - IBM MaaS360
Here are the top ten support requests & resources for the MaaS360.
Apps & Widgets
Access Roadside Assistance
Here's how to set up and log in to roadside assistance on your Android device.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Activate New Device - Existing Verizon Customer
Here's how to activate a new device on the Verizon network if you already have an active account.
Apps & Widgets
Add Users on Core - MobileIron
Here's info on how to add users on Core for your MobileIron service.
Apps & Widgets
Allow / Require / Forbid Apps on Devices - MobileIron
Here's info on how to allow / require / forbid apps on your MobileIron devices.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installation from Unknown Sources - Android
Here's how to download apps from sources other than the Google Play store.
Apps & Widgets
Apple Article - iPhone, iPad, or iPod not recognized in iTunes for Windows
If your iOS device won't connect to iTunes on your PC, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Assign User and Admin Roles - MobileIron
Here's how to set allowed functions for users and administrators in MobileIron.
How to Use
Battery Issues - Battery Usage
This outlines potential causes of battery issues (device not charging / holding a charge, short battery life).
How to Use
Battery Troubleshooting Basics
Here's how to extend battery life and troubleshoot battery issues on your phone.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
Features
Cancel or Remove Apps - Media Center (Get It Now)
Here's how to cancel or remove Media Center (Get It Now Apps) from your basic phone.
Apps & Widgets
Check Apps Reviewed by Verizon Wireless
Here's how to run a health check on your device to make sure everything's in order.
How to Use
Check Verizon Data Service usage (Prepaid) - Android Tablet
Here's how to check your data on your prepaid, Android tablet.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Charging Ports
Here's how to help determine if your device has a damaged charging port.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Hardware Modifications
Here's how to determine your device has hardware modifications.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Screen
Here's how to help determine if your device has screen damage.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Separated Hinges
Here's how to help determine if your device has physical damage to the hinge.
Troubleshooting
Check for Water Damage
Here's how to help determine if your device has liquid damage.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Access Websites
Here's how to access websites using the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Add a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to add a bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Allow / Block Browser Cookies
If you can't browse the internet or view website images via the Chrome browser on your device, view this info.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Delete a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to delete a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Edit a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to edit a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Open a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to open a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Save Pictures from Browser
Here's how to save a photo via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Configure the Email Client to Leave Messages on Server after Retrieval
View this info on leaving email messages on the server after retrieval.
How to Use
Configure the Email Client to Leave Messages on Server after Retrieval - Macintosh
Here's how to leave a copy of messages on the server after you retrieve them.
How to Use
Content Transfer Center
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Troubleshooting
Damaged Device Fee FAQs
Learn about the Damaged Device Fee that's charged if you turn in your device for a Certified Like-New Replacement and your returned device has been misused.
How to Use
Data gifting for eligible shared data mobile plans FAQs
Verizon mobile customers with an eligible monthly shared data plan can send and/or receive a 1 GB data gift through the My Verizon app.
How to Use
Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection - Android
Here's how to remove a Bluetooth connection from your Android device.
How to Use
Delete Temporary Internet Files and Cookies - Safari
Here's how to clear temporary internet files and cookies for the Safari web browser on your Macintosh computer.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
How to Use
Disable Work Offline - Internet Browser
Here's how to check if you're offline if you can't connect to the internet via a computer with Internet Explorer, Chrome, or Firefox.
Apps & Widgets
Download and Install App - MobileIron
Here's how to install the MobileIron app on your Android, iOS or Windows device.
How to Use
Download and Install Samsung Gear Manager - Android
Here's how to install Samsung Gear Manager on your Android device.
How to Use
Export / Import / Synchronize Contacts - Comma Separated Values (.csv) File or Vcard
Here's how to export contacts to or import contacts from a .csv file or Vcard.
How to Use
Export Contacts as a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Yahoo! Mail
Here's how to export your contacts to a CSV file using Yahoo Mail.
Apps & Widgets
Field Force Manager FAQs
Learn about Field Force Manager, a service that helps you monitor and communicate with your workers in the field.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Locate Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
Apps & Widgets
Follow Customer's Cases - MobileIron
Here's how to look up and follow a customer's support cases in MobileIron.
How to Use
Forgot Verizon Data Service Username / Password (Prepaid) - Android Tablet
Here's how to view your username or reset your password for your Verizon data service on your Android™ tablet.
How to Use
Format SD / Memory Card via PC
Here's how to format or erase your SD / memory card using a computer.
How to Use
GPS Location Settings - Android
Here's how to view / change GPS location settings, which can affect battery life and location accuracy.
Troubleshooting
Garbled Message
Here's some info that about garbled messages and ways to avoid them.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Auto Signature
Here's how to add, edit or remove a signature for your Gmail messages on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Compose and Send a Message
Here's how to compose and send a Gmail message from your Android device.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete Gmail messages from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Manage Notifications
Here's how to manage your Gmail notification settings for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Reply to a Message
Here's how to reply to a Gmail message from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Here's how to view a Gmail message on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Google Maps - Download an Offline Map
If you can't get online or want to avoid global data charges while traveling, here's how to download a map.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Here's how to report problems or submit suggestions for apps on your Android smartphone / tablet via the Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Here's how to install / download apps from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Update Apps
Here's how to manually or automatically update your Play Store apps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - View Recent Apps
Here's how to view Play Store apps you've recently downloaded or updated.
How to Use
How to Check Your Internet Connection Speed
This page explains how to test connection speeds for your wireless devices (e.g., smartphone, tablet, mobile hotspot, router, etc.), as well as some important considerations that may pertain to your experience.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
Apps & Widgets
LDAP Return Codes - MobileIron
Here's info on LDAP Return Codes for your MobileIron service.
Apps & Widgets
LDAP Sync History Error - MobileIron
Here's info on how to view the LDAP Sync History Error for your MobileIron service.
Apps & Widgets
Labels and What is a Dynamic (Filter) Label - MobileIron
Here's info on labels and Dynamic (Filter) Labels for MobileIron.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
How to Use
Manage Facebook Privacy
If you want to change your Facebook privacy or security, here's how to access those options.
Apps & Widgets
Manage Labels - MobileIron
Here's how to manage Knowledge Base labels for Mobile Iron.
How to Use
Manage Plan - Prepaid Android Tablet
Here's how to change the Prepaid Verizon data service plan on an Android tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Manage SSL Certificates on MobileIron Core and Sentry - MobileIron
Here's info on how to manage SSL Certificates on MobileIron Core and Sentry.
Apps & Widgets
Manually Quarantine a Device - MobileIron
Here's how to manually quarantine a device via the MobileIron support site.
How to Use
My Verizon Website - Locate the SIM PIN / PUK
If your SIM card is locked and you're unable to make or receive calls or connect to internet, here's how to find the SIM unlock PIN / PUK.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Android - Device Health Check
Here's how to identify / fix common issues on your Android device via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Manage Services
Here's how to manage services (e.g., Verizon Cloud, Device Protection, etc.) via the My Verizon app.
How to Use
Power & Charging Issues - Non-Removable Battery Devices
If you're having issues with your non-removable battery charging or not holding a charge, view this info.
How to Use
Power & Charging Issues - Removable Battery Devices
If you're having issues with your removable battery charging or not holding a charge, here are some helpful tips.
How to Use
Protect Against Downloading Ransomware Malware - Android
Here's info to help protect your Android device against ransomware.
How to Use
Remove Ransomware From the Device - Android
Here's how to remove ransomware from your device.
Apps & Widgets
Renew Apple MDM Certificate for MobileIron Core 9 - MobileIron
Here's how to renew your Apple device's Mobile Device Management certificate in MobileIron.
How to Use
Resolve Windows Device Manager Conflicts
Here's how to resolve driver conflicts if your device doesn't properly interface with your computer.
Apps & Widgets
Roadside Assistance - Locate Service Center
Here's how to search for a service center with your smartphone via the Roadside Assistance app.
Apps & Widgets
Roadside Assistance - Request Assistance
Here's how to request assistance using the Roadside assistance app on your Android device.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Set Up Verizon Prepaid Data Service - Android Tablet
Here's how to set up Verizon Prepaid data service for your Android tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Support Portal User Administration Guide - MobileIron
Here's how to access the Support Portal User Administration Guide for MobileIron.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes
Here's how to sync the contacts, calendar, etc. on your iPhone / iPad with iTunes.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Info (Contacts, Mail Accounts, etc.)
Here's how to sync iTunes email, contacts, calendar, etc.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Media (Apps, Music, Movies, etc.)
Here's how to sync media (e.g., apps, music, movies, etc.) with iTunes.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Add a User Account
Here's how to add a user profile so multiple people can use your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Add an Existing Google Account
Here's how to add your Google (Gmail) account on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your TAB 8 Plus if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen saver, Sleep, Display size, etc.) for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your TAB 8 Plus doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving messages or other notifications.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your TAB 8 Plus to auto-switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Change Network Mode
If your TCL TAB 8 Plus drops data connections due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Check Device Storage
If your TAB 8 Plus is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your TAB 8 Plus has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your TAB 8 Plus to improve performance.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your TAB 8 Plus makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your TAB 8 Plus are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Edit / Remove a User Account
Here's how to modify or delete a user account on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your TAB 8 Plus or turn it on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or turn off the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TAB 8 Plus if the screen freezes or app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won’t start up.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TAB 8 Plus if the screen freezes or app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Link / Unlink Contacts
Here's how to link or unlink duplicate contacts in your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's how to update work email settings for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check 'Do not disturb' settings if your TAB 8 Plus isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Motions and Gestures
Here's how to manage motion-activated services for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your TAB 8 Plus to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your TAB 8 Plus and a computer.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your TAB 8 Plus to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Power Up in Safe Mode
Here's how to boot your TAB 8 Plus into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your TAB 8 Plus can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Reset All Settings
If your TAB 8 Plus crashes, resets or runs slowly or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your TAB 8 Plus crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your TAB 8 Plus can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your TAB 8 Plus if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Restart in Safe Mode
Here's how to restart your TAB 8 Plus into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Set Date and Time
If your TAB 8 Plus shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your TAB 8 Plus when the screen is locked.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Set Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change notification sounds on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Sign In / Out
Here's how to sign in/out of additional user accounts set up on your TAB 8 Plus.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your TAB 8 Plus to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Set your TAB 8 Plus offline by shutting off Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth®. This helps save battery or fix connection issues. Turn it off when you want to connect.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your TAB 8 Plus on or off.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your TAB 8 Plus on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your TAB 8 Plus on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your TAB 8 Plus provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your TAB 8 Plus to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your TAB 8 Plus on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Power saving mode' on or off to help manage battery performance for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your TAB 8 Plus doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your TCL TAB 8 Plus to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your TAB 8 Plus is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view, add and remove Home screen panels for your TAB 8 Plus.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your TAB 8 Plus uses.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your TAB 8 Plus was imported from.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View Device ID
Here's how to view the device ID (IMEI) for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your TAB 8 Plus is running.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB 8 Plus - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Here's how to set up and remove facial recognition on your TAB 8 Plus.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements to your TCL TAB 8 Plus.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB 8 Plus Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your TCL TAB 8 Plus. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
TCL TAB 8 Plus User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your TCL TAB 8 Plus. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
Troubleshooting
Test Device in Safe Mode - Android
Safe Mode helps to determine if an app is causing your device to freeze / reset / run slowly.
How to Use
Transfer Content with Samsung Smart Switch Mobile App
Here's how to transfer your data from your old device to your current Samsung phone.
Apps & Widgets
Turn Emergency Mode On / Off - Samsung
Here's how to conserve battery on your Samsung device if you're in an emergency situation.
How to Use
Turn Find My Device On / Off - Android
Here's info on how to remotely locate, lock, ring or erase your Android device.
How to Use
Turn TalkBack / Screen Reader On or Off - Android
Here's how to turn TalkBack / Screen reader for your Android device on or off.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Unlock a Gmail Account
Here's how to unlock your Gmail Account if you don't know your username or password.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
How to Use
Validate Emergency Address (E911)
Here's info on validating your Emergency Address (E911).
Apps & Widgets
Verify Google Apps Status - Android
Here's how to check the status of reported Play Store app issues on your Android smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Print Pictures
Here's how to order printed pictures from Verizon Cloud on your Android device.
How to Use
Verizon Cloud - Website - View Storage Meter / Upgrade Memory
Here's how to increase or check your Verizon Cloud storage space via the Cloud website.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Website - Windows - Download Media
Here's how to upload, download and manage your media and documents via the Verizon Cloud website on your Windows computer.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
Troubleshooting
Video: Preparing for International Travel(length: 3:20)
Prepare for International Travel by choosing your own travel plan and turning on your devices travel settings.
Length: 3:20
Troubleshooting
Video: Troubleshooting a Wi-Fi Connection(length: 2:55)
Having issues with your Wi-Fi connection? Have no fear! Follow these simple steps to get your Wi-Fi connection up and running.
Length: 2:55
How to Use
Video: What is Verizon Cloud?(length: 1:34)
Watch this video to learn about the features of Verizon Cloud - like content transfer, media storage, photo printing and more.
Length: 1:34