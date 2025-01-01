|
Google Pixel 3 XL Overview
Find all Google Pixel 3 XL Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Pixel 3 XL.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your tablet with important features and functions. Get the most out of your new tablet with these practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
How to Use
Access Google Photos - Android
Here's how to access your Google photos app on your device.
Apps & Widgets
Access Roadside Assistance
Here's how to set up and log in to roadside assistance on your Android device.
Features
Activate Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to turn on Visual Voicemail on your Pixel phone.
How to Use
Add a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to temporarily block calls and messages from specific numbers for free via the My Verizon website.
Features
Add a Contact via Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to add a contact on your device via the Visual Voicemail app.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installation from Unknown Sources - Android
Here's how to download apps from sources other than the Google Play store.
Apps & Widgets
Apple Article - iPhone, iPad, or iPod not recognized in iTunes for Windows
If your iOS device won't connect to iTunes on your PC, view this info.
How to Use
Auto Date and Time - Android
If you want your smartphone to automatically populate the date and time based on your location, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
Features
Cancel Share Name ID - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove Share Name ID from your account via the My Verizon website.
Apps & Widgets
Check Apps Reviewed by Verizon Wireless
Here's how to run a health check on your device to make sure everything's in order.
How to Use
Check for Duplicate Contacts Stored in Multiple Accounts - Android
Here's how to resolve duplicate contacts if you are using multiple backup options on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Hardware Modifications
Here's how to determine your device has hardware modifications.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Screen
Here's how to help determine if your device has screen damage.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Separated Hinges
Here's how to help determine if your device has physical damage to the hinge.
How to Use
Choose Contacts to Display on Device
Here's how to see where your contacts display or if your phone displays duplicate contacts.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Add a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to add a bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Allow / Block Browser Cookies
If you can't browse the internet or view website images via the Chrome browser on your device, view this info.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Delete a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to delete a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Edit a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to edit a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Open a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to open a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Save Pictures from Browser
Here's how to save a photo via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Configure TalkBack / Screen Reader Settings - Android
Here's how to configure TalkBack / Screen reader settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
How to Use
Content Transfer Center
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
How to Use
Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection - Android
Here's how to remove a Bluetooth connection from your Android device.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Disable Work Offline - Internet Browser
Here's how to check if you're offline if you can't connect to the internet via a computer with Internet Explorer, Chrome, or Firefox.
How to Use
Download and Install Samsung Gear Manager - Android
Here's how to install Samsung Gear Manager on your Android device.
Features
Edit Share Name ID
Here's how to edit how your name displays on someone else's Caller ID via the My Verizon website or app.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Ensure the 10-Digit Mobile Number or Email Address is Being Entered Correctly
This may help if you're having trouble sending a picture/text message.
How to Use
Export Contacts as a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard File - Gmail
Here's how to export contacts from your Gmail account to a CSV file.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Locate Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate your Android device.
How to Use
Format SD / Memory Card via PC
Here's how to format or erase your SD / memory card using a computer.
Features
Forward a Premium Visual Voicemail Message - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to forward a Premium Visual Voicemail message on your Pixel phone.
Troubleshooting
Garbled Message
Here's some info that about garbled messages and ways to avoid them.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Auto Signature
Here's how to add, edit or remove a signature for your Gmail messages on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Compose and Send a Message
Here's how to compose and send a Gmail message from your Android device.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete Gmail messages from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Reply to a Message
Here's how to reply to a Gmail message from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Google Maps - Download an Offline Map
If you can't get online or want to avoid global data charges while traveling, here's how to download a map.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your Pixel 3 / 3 XL lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen timeout, Font size, etc.) for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to adjust the vibration settings on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your Pixel 3 / 3 XL to auto-switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Change Network Mode
If your Pixel 3 / 3 XL drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Check Device Storage
If your Pixel 3 / 3 XL is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your Pixel 3 / 3 XL has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your Pixel 3 to improve performance.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Compose and Send Email Message
Here's how to create and send an email message from your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Delete Email Messages
Here's how to delete email messages from your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your Pixel 3 are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Pixel 3 / 3 XL if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Pixel 3 / 3 XL if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Install Device Software Update
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your Pixel 3 / 3 XL lets you organize your contacts based on your preference by merging the details of multiple entries or separating them.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Manage Battery Saving Settings
Battery Saver mode helps extend battery life on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL by reducing performance and limiting vibration, location services, and most background data.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's how to update the work email settings for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings if your Pixel 3 / 3 XL isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, etc.) on your on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Manage TTY Settings
Here's how to change the TTY settings on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your Pixel 3 / 3 XL and a computer.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call from your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Power Up in Safe Mode
Safe mode is a diagnostic state on your Pixel 3/ 3 XL that only runs system apps so you can isolate if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your Pixel 3 / 3 XL can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your Pixel 3 / 3 XL crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your Pixel 3 / 3 XL can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Pixel 3 / 3 XL if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your Pixel 3 / 3 XL in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Set Date and Time
If your Pixel 3 / 3 XL shows the incorrect date and / or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL when the screen is locked.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your Pixel 3 / 3 XL to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android™ device protection for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth® for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how turn Mobile Hotspot for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn Video Calling for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Here's how to turn Wi=Fi for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Pixel 3 / 3 XL is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Unlock Screen
Here's how to unlock the screen on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to use the speakerphone functionality on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view, add and remove Home screen panels for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL uses.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact was imported from and onto your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and / or videos on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view the signal strength for your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Pixel 3 / 3 XL is running.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your Pixel 3 / 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 Quick Reference Guide (PDF)
This Quick Reference Guides provides you with the basics you need to start using your Google Pixel 3.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel 3 XL - Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Google Pixel 3 XL.
How to Use
Google Pixel 3 XL Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Pixel 3 XL, including current Android security patches.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel Phones - Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources
Here's how to download apps on your Pixel phone from sources other than the Google Play Store.
How to Use
Google Pixel Phones - Turn Assisted Dialing On / Off
Here's how to turn assisted dialing on/off on your Pixel device.
Features
Google Pixel Smartphones - Use Caller ID & Spam Protection
Here's how to prevent spam calls on your Google Pixel smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Update Apps
Here's how to manually or automatically update your Play Store apps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - View Recent Apps
Here's how to view Play Store apps you've recently downloaded or updated.
How to Use
How to Check Your Internet Connection Speed
This page explains how to test connection speeds for your wireless devices (e.g., smartphone, tablet, mobile hotspot, router, etc.), as well as some important considerations that may pertain to your experience.
Features
How to Check Your Voicemail Messages
Here's info on how to check your Voicemail messages via the Visual Voicemail app and Basic Voicemail or from another phone.
How to Use
How to Locate ESN or MEID Serial Numbers on Phones
Learn how to find your phone's ESN (Electronic Serial Number) or the MEID (Mobile Equipment Identifier) number.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
How to Use
Import / Export Contacts from Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard Files - Macintosh Contacts
Here's steps on how to import and export contacts to your Macintosh computer.
How to Use
Import /Export Contacts from a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Entourage
Here's how to import /export contacts from a comma separated values (*.csv) file via Entourage.
How to Use
Import Contact / Address Book Info to a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Microsoft Outlook
Here's how to import your contacts into Microsoft Outlook using a CSV file.
How to Use
Import Contacts From a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) / vCard file - Gmail
Here's how to import your contacts from a CSV / vCard file to your Gmail account.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
How to Use
Manage Adaptive Battery / Battery Optimization Settings - Android (Motorola)
Here's info on Adaptive battery and Battery Optimization, both of which help conserve battery power on your Motorola device.
How to Use
Manage Facebook Privacy
If you want to change your Facebook privacy or security, here's how to access those options.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Android - Device Health Check
Here's how to identify / fix common issues on your Android device via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Manage International Plan and View Usage
Here's how to manage plans for international travel and view international data usage via the My Verizon app.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Our Troubleshooter will help fix issues with your device or accessories that may cause problems with turning your device on.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone overheating, losing battery power, not charging | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
Features
Place a Video Call with Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to place a video call with Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
Features
Place a Visual Voicemail Callback - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to place a callback via Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
How to Use
Power & Charging Issues - Non-Removable Battery Devices
If you're having issues with your non-removable battery charging or not holding a charge, view this info.
How to Use
Prepare for an International Trip
Here's how to check for service availability around the world and find the best plan for your trip abroad.
How to Use
Protect Against Downloading Ransomware Malware - Android
Here's info to help protect your Android device against ransomware.
How to Use
Recover Gmail Sign-in Information
Here's how to reset your Google/GMail account if you have problems.
How to Use
Remove Ransomware From the Device - Android
Here's how to remove ransomware from your device.
How to Use
Remove a Block - Call & Message Blocking - My Verizon Website
Here's how to remove a temporary call or message block via the My Verizon website.
Features
Reset Locked Out Voicemail Password
Here's how to reset your Voicemail password when locked out.
Features
Reset Voicemail Password from Device
Here's how to change or reset your voicemail password from your phone through a call or the My Verizon app.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail Messages
Here's how to retrieve Voicemail messages from your device or another phone.
Features
Retrieve Voicemail from Another Phone or While Roaming
Here's how to check your voicemail messages from another phone or while roaming.
Apps & Widgets
Roadside Assistance - Request Assistance
Here's how to request assistance using the Roadside assistance app on your Android device.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Save a Picture / Video Message - Android Smartphone
Here's how to save a picture or video file sent as a message to your Android smartphone.
How to Use
Send Picture/Video Message using Email
Here's how to send picture / video message via email.
Features
Send a Message with Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to send a text message with Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
How to Use
Subscribe to Apple Music - My Verizon Website
Here's how to add an Apple Music subscription from the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Subscribe to Apple Music - My Verizon app
Here's how to add an Apple Music subscription from your My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes
Here's how to sync the contacts, calendar, etc. on your iPhone / iPad with iTunes.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Info (Contacts, Mail Accounts, etc.)
Here's how to sync iTunes email, contacts, calendar, etc.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Media (Apps, Music, Movies, etc.)
Here's how to sync media (e.g., apps, music, movies, etc.) with iTunes.
Troubleshooting
Test Device in Safe Mode - Android
Safe Mode helps to determine if an app is causing your device to freeze / reset / run slowly.
How to Use
Transfer Content to a Pixel Phone
Here's how to transfer your data from an iOS or Android device to your Pixel phone by Google.
How to Use
Transfer Content with Samsung Smart Switch Mobile App
Here's how to transfer your data from your old device to your current Samsung phone.
Features
TravelPass - My Verizon Website (Prepaid) - View International Usage
Here's how to view international usage details and charges via the My Verizon website (Prepaid).
Features
Turn Call Forwarding Off from Device
Here's how to turn immediate Call Forwarding or conditional Call Forwarding (No Answer / Busy Transfer) off from your device.
Features
Turn Call Forwarding On from Device
Here's how to turn on immediate Call Forwarding or conditional Call Forwarding (No Answer / Busy Transfer) from your device.
Apps & Widgets
Turn Emergency Mode On / Off - Samsung
Here's how to conserve battery on your Samsung device if you're in an emergency situation.
How to Use
Turn TalkBack / Screen Reader On or Off - Android
Here's how to turn TalkBack / Screen reader for your Android device on or off.
How to Use
Turn Visual Voicemail Notifications On / Off - Google Pixel Phones
Control when you're alerted about new voicemails. Turning Visual Voicemail notifications on or off for your Pixel smartphone helps manage interruptions.
Features
Understanding Spam Calls / Caller ID Spoofing
Here's info on spam and Caller ID spoofing which may help if you're getting calls from random numbers.
How to Use
Validate Emergency Address (E911)
Here's info on validating your Emergency Address (E911).
Apps & Widgets
Verify Google Apps Status - Android
Here's how to check the status of reported Play Store app issues on your Android smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Create a Profile
Creating a Verizon Cloud profile on your Android™ allows you to recover access to your Cloud account if you get locked out.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Install and Configure App
Here's how to install and configure Verizon Cloud on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Manage Photo Stories
How to manage photo stories on your Verizon Cloud for Android™.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Print Pictures
Here's how to order printed pictures from Verizon Cloud on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Reset App
Here's how to reset your Verizon Cloud app on your Android device.
How to Use
Verizon Cloud - Transfer Content - Android Smartphone
Here's how to use the Verizon Cloud app on your Android smartphone to transfer content between devices.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing(length: 1:08)
Here's a quick look at the Pixel 3 XL and all its included accessories.
Length: 1:08
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Troubleshooting
Video: Improving Battery Life(length: 3:03)
Improve your phone's battery life with the steps shown in this video.
Length: 3:03
Troubleshooting
Video: Troubleshooting a Wi-Fi Connection(length: 2:55)
Having issues with your Wi-Fi connection? Have no fear! Follow these simple steps to get your Wi-Fi connection up and running.
Length: 2:55
How to Use
View Browser History - Android
Here's how to view the browser history on your Android smartphone.
Features
Voicemail to Text - Phone by Google
Here's how to view voicemail messages transcribed to text on your Phone by Google.
How to Use
Wi-Fi Calling - Android - Determine Wi-Fi Call
Here's how to determine if your Android smartphone is connected to a Wi-Fi call.