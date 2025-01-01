|
Orbic JOY 2 Overview
Find all Orbic JOY 2 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your JOY 2 for everyday use.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your JOY 2.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Troubleshooting
How to Use
ORBIC JOY 2 Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Orbic Joy 2, including current Android security patches.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Activate / Set Up Device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your JOY 2 for everyday use.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or delete a contact entry on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Here's how to set up and remove a facial recognition scan on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Add an Existing Google Account
Here's how to add your Google (Gmail) account on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your JOY 2 if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen saver, Screen timeout, Display size and text, etc.) for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Adjust Volume
Here's how to adjust the volume if your JOY 2 doesn't vibrate or play sounds when receiving calls / messages.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your JOY 2 to auto-switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to voicemail for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share it from your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Change Network Mode
View this info on network mode settings if you're having issues with voice / data services on your your Orbic® JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Check Device Storage
If your Orbic® JOY 2 is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
Orbic JOY 2 - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your JOY 2 has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
Orbic JOY 2 - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear cached data if your JOY 2 runs slowly, crashes or resets, or apps freeze.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your Orbic® JOY 2 makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
Orbic JOY 2 - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your JOY 2 are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your JOY 2 or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your JOY 2 if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won’t start up.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your JOY 2 if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your JOY 2 lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check the Do Not Disturb settings if your JOY 2 isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, etc.) on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) functionality on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Motions and Gestures
Here's how to manage motion-activated services for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your JOY 2 to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer picture, video or music files between your JOY 2 and a computer.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your Orbic® JOY 2 to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call from your JOY 2.
Troubleshooting
Orbic JOY 2 - Power Up in Safe Mode
Here's how to boot your JOY 2 into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Record and Play Sound File
Here's how to record and play a sound file on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your ORBIC® JOY 2 can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Reset All Settings
If your JOY 2 crashes, resets or runs slowly, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Orbic JOY 2 - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your JOY 2 crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your JOY 2 can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
Orbic JOY 2 - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your JOY 2 if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Restart in Safe Mode
Here's how to restart your JOY 2 into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Set Date and Time
If your JOY 2 shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your JOY 2 when the screen is locked.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your JOY 2.
Troubleshooting
Orbic JOY 2 - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your JOY 2 to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
To turn Verizon network services on/off or if they aren't functioning on your JOY 2, view this info.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your JOY 2 on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your JOY 2 on or off.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your JOY 2 on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your JOY 2 provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Orbic® JOY 2 to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Mobile Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your JOY 2 on or off.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn Battery Saver on or off to help manage battery performance for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your JOY 2 doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn video calling for your JOY 2 on or off.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your JOY 2 to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
Orbic JOY 2 - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your JOY 2 is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the history from your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your Orbic® JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view, add and remove Home screen panels for your JOY 2.
Troubleshooting
Orbic JOY 2 - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your JOY 2 uses.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your JOY 2 was imported from.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your JOY 2 is running.
Apps & Widgets
Orbic JOY 2 - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your JOY 2.
Features
Orbic JOY 2 - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your JOY 2.
How to Use
Orbic JOY 2 User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Orbic JOY 2. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.