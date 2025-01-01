|
Sonim XP8 Overview
Find all Sonim XP8 Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your Sonim XP8.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your XP8.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installation from Unknown Sources - Sonim
Here's how to download apps on your Sonim device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
How to Use
Manage Adaptive Battery / Battery Optimization Settings - Android (Sonim)
Battery optimization helps conserve battery power on your device and is turned on by default for your Sonim device.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Our Troubleshooter will help fix issues with your device or accessories that may cause problems with turning your device on.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone overheating, losing battery power, not charging | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Add an Existing Google Account
Here's how to add an existing Google (Gmail) account to your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your Sonim XP8 if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Timeout, Font size, etc.) for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your Sonim XP8 vibrates to alert you of an incoming call.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Sonim XP8 doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your Sonim XP8 to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Change Network Mode
If your Sonim XP8® drops calls near a network border, check which network your device is picking up. This can't be changed, but can help in troubleshooting.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Check Device Storage
If your Sonim XP8 is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
Sonim XP8 - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to check for physical damage on your Sonim XP8.
Apps & Widgets
Sonim XP8 - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your Sonim XP8 to improve performance.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Compose and Send Email Message
Here's how to create and send an email message on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your Sonim XP8 makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Delete Email Messages
Here's how to delete email messages from your Sonim XP8.
Apps & Widgets
Sonim XP8 - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your Sonim XP8 are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Sonim XP8 or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Sonim XP8 if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Sonim XP8 if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card of your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Link / Unlink Contacts
Here's how to link or unlink duplicate contacts in your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Manage Corporate Email (Exchange ActiveSync ) Settings
Here's how to update the work email settings for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Manage DTMF Tones
If you're calling into an automated system (e.g., Voicemail) from your Sonim XP8 and your dialpad entries aren't recognized, view this info.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and / or limits on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
If your Sonim XP8 isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email, here's how to check Do Not Disturb.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) feature on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to adjust the screen lock settings for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your Sonim XP8 to an SD / Memory Card.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your Sonim XP8 and a computer.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your Sonim XP8® to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call on your Sonim XP8.
Troubleshooting
Sonim XP8 - Power Up in Safe Mode
Here's how to boot your Sonim XP8 into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Record and Play Sound File
Here's how to record sounds and listen to them on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Gmail™ (Google™) account from your Sonim XP8® can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your Sonim XP8.
Apps & Widgets
Sonim XP8 - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your Sonim XP8 crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your Sonim XP8 can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
Sonim XP8 - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Sonim XP8 if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
Sonim XP8 - Restart in Safe Mode
Here's how to restart your Sonim XP8 into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Set Date and Time
If your Sonim XP8 shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your Sonim XP8 when the screen is locked.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your Sonim XP8.
Troubleshooting
Sonim XP8 - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your Sonim XP8 to crash, reset or run slowly.
Troubleshooting
Sonim XP8 - Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Sonim XP8. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Android Beam On / Off
Here's how to enable settings to share files with nearby devices your Sonim XP8 on or off.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your Sonim XP8 on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Sonim XP8 - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for apps on your Sonim XP8 on or off.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Sonim XP8 on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Sonim XP8 provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Sonim XP8® to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn the Mobile Hotspot for your Sonim XP8 on or off.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery saver' on or off to help manage battery performance for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your Sonim XP8 doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your Sonim XP8 to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
Sonim XP8 - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Sonim XP8 is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your Sonim XP8®.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your Sonim XP8. uses.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby time, etc.) for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your Sonim XP8 was imported from.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and videos on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Sonim XP8 is running.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - View and Reply to an Email Message
Here's how to view and reply to an email message from your Sonim XP8.
Apps & Widgets
Sonim XP8 - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your Sonim XP8.
Features
Sonim XP8 - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your Sonim XP8.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Sonim XP8, including current Android security patches.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Sonim XP8. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Sonim XP8 - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Here's how to set up and remove facial recognition on your Sonim XP8.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Reset App
Here's how to reset your Verizon Cloud app on your Android device.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42