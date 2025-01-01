|
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Overview
Find all Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your Pixel 9 / 9 Pro / 9 Pro XL for everyday use.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Activate New Device - Existing Verizon Customer
Here's how to activate a new device on the Verizon network if you already have an active account.
Features
Add a Contact via Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to add a contact on your device via the Visual Voicemail app.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
How to Use
Apple iPhone - Use Maps
Here's how to use the Maps app on your iPhone to find directions or your current location.
How to Use
Apple iPhone - Use the Find My app
Here's how to use the Find My app to remotely locate, lock and erase your iPhone.
How to Use
Call Waiting - Smartphone
Here's how to answer call on your Android or BlackBerry smartphone while you're on another call.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
Features
Cancel or Remove Apps - Media Center (Get It Now)
Here's how to cancel or remove Media Center (Get It Now Apps) from your basic phone.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Export Contact / Address Book Info to.CSV Files - Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook
Here's how export contacts from your device to comma-separated value (.csv) files via Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
How to Use
GPS Location Settings - Android
Here's how to view / change GPS location settings, which can affect battery life and location accuracy.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Here's how to view a Gmail message on your Android smartphone / tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Add a Loyalty / Rewards Program
Here's how to add a loyalty or rewards card to Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Initial Setup - Add a Payment Card
If you're adding a card during the initial setup of Google Pay, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Make an In-Store Purchase
Here's how to make an in-store purchase with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Redeem a Gift or Loyalty Card
Here's how to redeem a gift or loyalty card with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Remove a Card
Here's how to remove your card info from the Google Pay app.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Set Default Payment Card
Here's how to set your default payment method in Google Pay.
How to Use
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Pixel 9 Pro XL, including current Android security patches.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel Phones - Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources
Here's how to download apps on your Pixel phone from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Here's how to report problems or submit suggestions for apps on your Android smartphone / tablet via the Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Here's how to install / download apps from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
How to Use
How to use Verizon Cloud
Get step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for and use Verizon Cloud online. Upload and back up your contacts, pictures, videos, music, documents and more.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
Troubleshooting
Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges
Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
How to Use
Move Pictures / Videos to Device - Android Smartphone
To transfer pictures and videos between from a computer / PC to an Android smartphone.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone overheating, losing battery power, not charging | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
Features
Place a Video Call with Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to place a video call with Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
Features
Place a Visual Voicemail Callback - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to place a callback via Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
How to Use
Power Cycle the Wireless Device
Here's how to power your 4G Basic phone off then back on.
How to Use
Power Cycling and Launching Mobile Web Browser
Here's how to power cycle your device and access the Mobile Web 2.0 browser on your device.
How to Use
Report Spam Messages
Here's how to report Spam messages if you are receiving unwanted text messages.
How to Use
Resolve Windows Device Manager Conflicts
Here's how to resolve driver conflicts if your device doesn't properly interface with your computer.
How to Use
SIM card and eSIM FAQs
Learn how to setup and activate a new SIM card. Replace a lost card or install a new one when you bring your own device (BYOD) and switch to Verizon mobile.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Features
Send a Message with Visual Voicemail - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to send a text message with Visual Voicemail on your Pixel.
Features
Set Up a Basic Visual Voicemail Greeting - Google Pixel Phones
Here's how to set up a Basic Visual Voicemail greeting on your Pixel phone.
How to Use
Set up Verizon Prepaid Service - Android
Here's how to activate prepaid service on an Android device.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
How to Use
Turn Find My Device On / Off - Android
Here's info on how to remotely locate, lock, ring or erase your Android device.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Features
Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices
A list of Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices.