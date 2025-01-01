|
OnePlus 8 5G UW Overview
Find all OnePlus 8 5G UW Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your OnePlus 8 5G UW for everyday use.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Activate New Device - Existing Verizon Customer
Here's how to activate a new device on the Verizon network if you already have an active account.
Features
Activate Visual Voicemail - OnePlus
Here's how to activate Visual Voicemail on your OnePlus smartphone.
Features
Add a Contact via Basic Visual Voicemail - OnePlus
Here's how to add a contact on your OnePlus smartphone via Basic Visual Voicemail.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
How to Use
Apple iPhone - Use the Find My app
Here's how to use the Find My app to remotely locate, lock and erase your iPhone.
How to Use
Call Waiting - Smartphone
Here's how to answer call on your Android or BlackBerry smartphone while you're on another call.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
Features
Cancel or Remove Apps - Media Center (Get It Now)
Here's how to cancel or remove Media Center (Get It Now Apps) from your basic phone.
Features
Check / Delete Visual Voicemail Messages - OnePlus
Here's how to check for Visual Voicemail messages on your OnePlus smartphone.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Export Contact / Address Book Info to.CSV Files - Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook
Here's how export contacts from your device to comma-separated value (.csv) files via Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
Features
Forward a Premium Visual Voicemail Message - OnePlus
Here's how to forward a Premium Visual Voicemail message from your OnePlus smartphone.
How to Use
GPS Location Settings - Android
Here's how to view / change GPS location settings, which can affect battery life and location accuracy.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Here's how to view a Gmail message on your Android smartphone / tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Add a Loyalty / Rewards Program
Here's how to add a loyalty or rewards card to Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Initial Setup - Add a Payment Card
If you're adding a card during the initial setup of Google Pay, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Make an In-Store Purchase
Here's how to make an in-store purchase with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Redeem a Gift or Loyalty Card
Here's how to redeem a gift or loyalty card with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Remove a Card
Here's how to remove your card info from the Google Pay app.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Set Default Payment Card
Here's how to set your default payment method in Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Here's how to report problems or submit suggestions for apps on your Android smartphone / tablet via the Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Here's how to install / download apps from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
Troubleshooting
Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges
Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Manage Adaptive Battery / Battery Optimization Settings - Android (OnePlus)
Battery optimization helps conserve battery power on your OnePlus smartphone and is turned on by default.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
How to Use
Messaging and texting FAQs
Learn how to send, receive, delete or archive texts on your mobile device, or fix issues using our troubleshooters and how-to articles.
How to Use
Move Pictures / Videos to Device - Android Smartphone
To transfer pictures and videos between from a computer / PC to an Android smartphone.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Our Troubleshooter will help fix issues with your device or accessories that may cause problems with turning your device on.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Activate / Set Up Device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your OnePlus 8 5G UW for everyday use.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Add an Existing Google Account
Here's how to add your Google (Gmail) account on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your OnePlus 8 5G UW if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Display size, Font, etc.) for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your OnePlus 8 5G UW vibrates to alert you of an incoming call, text or other notification.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your OnePlus 8 5G UW doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your OnePlus 8 5G UW to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Change Network Mode
If your OnePlus 8 5G UW drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Check Device Storage
If your OnePlus 8 5G UW is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your OnePlus 8 5G UW has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your OnePlus 8 5G UW to improve performance.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your OnePlus 8 5G UW makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your OnePlus 8 5G UW are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your OnePlus 8 5G UW or turn it on or off.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your OnePlus 8 5G UW if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your OnePlus 8 5G UW if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your OnePlus 8 5G UW lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Manage Contactless Payments
Here's how to use the 'Tap & pay' service with your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's how to update work email settings for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings if your OnePlus 8 5G UW isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, Hotspot name, timeout settings, etc.) on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) feature on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Motions and Gestures
Here's how to manage motion-activated services for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your OnePlus 8 5G UW and a computer.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your OnePlus 8 5G UW to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call from your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Power Up in Safe Mode
Here's how to boot your OnePlus 8 5G UW into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slow.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Record and Play Sound File
Here's how to record sounds and listen to them on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your OnePlus 8 5G UW can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Reset All Settings
If your OnePlus 8 5G UW crashes, resets or runs slow, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your OnePlus 8 5G UW crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your OnePlus 8 5G UW can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your OnePlus 8 5G UW if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your OnePlus 8 5G UW in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Set Date and Time
If your OnePlus 8 5G UW shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your OnePlus 8 5G UW when the screen is locked.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Set Ringtones / Notifications Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your OnePlus 8 5G UW to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Transfer Data via Android Beam
Here's how to wirelessly transfer data from your OnePlus 8 5G UW to another NFC-capable device.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Android Beam On / Off
Here's how to enable Android Beam and transfer files from your OnePlus 8 5G UW to other NFC-capable devices.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your OnePlus 8 5G UW on or off.
Apps & Widgets
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your OnePlus 8 5G UW on or off.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your OnePlus 8 5G UW on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your OnePlus 8 5G UW provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your OnePlus 8 5G UW to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Mobile Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn the Mobile Hotspot for your OnePlus 8 5G UW on or off.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery saver' on or off to help manage battery performance for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your OnePlus 8 5G UW doesn't rotate or flip.
Features
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn Video Calling for your OnePlus 8 5G UW on or off.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Here's how to turn Wi-Fi for your OnePlus 8 5G UW on or off.
Apps & Widgets
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your OnePlus 8 5G UW is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view, add and remove Home screen panels for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your OnePlus 8 5G UW uses.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your OnePlus 8 5G UW was imported from.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and/or videos on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view the signal strength on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your OnePlus 8 5G UW is running.
Apps & Widgets
OnePlus 8 5G UW - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
Features
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Here's how to set up and remove facial recognition on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share it from your OnePlus 8 5G UW.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your OnePlus 8 5G UW, including current Android security patches.
Troubleshooting
OnePlus 8 5G UW Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your OnePlus 8 5G UW. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
OnePlus 8 5G UW User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your OnePlus 8 5G UW. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone is low on memory | Verizon Troubleshooter
Does your device say it's low on memory? Learn how to manage your phone's storage or system memory and get it running again.
Troubleshooting
Phone overheating, losing battery power, not charging | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen won't unlock | Verizon Troubleshooter
Is your phone stuck on the lock screen? Learn how to get your phone screen to unlock and troubleshoot screen freezing issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
Features
Place a Video Call with Basic Visual Voicemail - OnePlus
Here's how to place a video call with Basic Visual Voicemail on your OnePlus smartphone.
Features
Place a Visual Voicemail Callback - OnePlus
Here's how to place a Visual Voicemail callback on your OnePlus smartphone.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
How to Use
Power Cycle the Wireless Device
Here's how to power your 4G Basic phone off then back on.
How to Use
Power Cycling and Launching Mobile Web Browser
Here's how to power cycle your device and access the Mobile Web 2.0 browser on your device.
How to Use
Report Spam Messages
Here's how to report Spam messages if you are receiving unwanted text messages.
How to Use
Resolve Windows Device Manager Conflicts
Here's how to resolve driver conflicts if your device doesn't properly interface with your computer.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Features
Send a Message with Basic Visual Voicemail - OnePlus
Here's how to send a message with Basic Visual Voicemail on your OnePlus smartphone.
How to Use
Set up Verizon Prepaid Service - Android
Here's how to activate prepaid service on an Android device.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (OnePlus) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the OnePlus Upgrade Assistant on your computer/PC or Mac.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (OnePlus) - Repair Assistant
Here's how to repair OnePlus software via the Software Upgrade Assistant if an over-the-air update failed.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (OnePlus) - Software Update
Here's how to update the software on your OnePlus device using the Software Upgrade Assistant (SUA).
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
How to Use
How to Use
Turn Assisted Dialing On / Off - OnePlus
Here's how to turn assisted dialing for your OnePlus smartphone on or off.
How to Use
Turn Find My Device On / Off - Android
Here's info on how to remotely locate, lock, ring or erase your Android device.
Features
Turn Notifications On / Off - Basic Visual Voicemail - OnePlus
Here's how to adjust Visual Voicemail notifications for your OnePlus smartphone.
Features
Turn On Basic Visual Voicemail - OnePlus
Here's how to turn on Visual Voicemail for your OnePlus smartphone.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Troubleshooting
Voicemail, Visual Voicemail or voicemail app not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Can’t access voicemail on your mobile phone? Learn about common voicemail issues and how to troubleshoot them.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices
A list of Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alerts FAQs
Frequently asked questions about Wireless Emergency Alerts, including Presidential Alerts, Imminent Danger Alerts and AMBER Alerts.