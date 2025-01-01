|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Overview
Find all Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs and how-to guides.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Activate your Galaxy Z Flip7 to get started. This ensures you can make calls, send messages, and connect to the internet.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Activate New Device - Existing Verizon Customer
Here's how to activate a new device on the Verizon network if you already have an active account.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources - Samsung
Here's how to download apps on your Samsung device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
How to Use
Apple iPhone - Use the Find My app
Here's how to use the Find My app to remotely locate, lock and erase your iPhone.
How to Use
Call Waiting - Smartphone
Here's how to answer call on your Android or BlackBerry smartphone while you're on another call.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
Features
Cancel or Remove Apps - Media Center (Get It Now)
Here's how to cancel or remove Media Center (Get It Now Apps) from your basic phone.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Export Contact / Address Book Info to.CSV Files - Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook
Here's how export contacts from your device to comma-separated value (.csv) files via Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Here's how to view a Gmail message on your Android smartphone / tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Add a Loyalty / Rewards Program
Here's how to add a loyalty or rewards card to Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Initial Setup - Add a Payment Card
If you're adding a card during the initial setup of Google Pay, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Make an In-Store Purchase
Here's how to make an in-store purchase with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Redeem a Gift or Loyalty Card
Here's how to redeem a gift or loyalty card with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Remove a Card
Here's how to remove your card info from the Google Pay app.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Set Default Payment Card
Here's how to set your default payment method in Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Here's how to report problems or submit suggestions for apps on your Android smartphone / tablet via the Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Here's how to install / download apps from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Update Apps
Here's how to manually or automatically update your Play Store apps.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
How to Use
How to use Verizon Cloud
Get step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for and use Verizon Cloud online. Upload and back up your contacts, pictures, videos, music, documents and more.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
Troubleshooting
Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges
Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
How to Use
Messaging and texting FAQs
Learn how to send, receive, delete or archive texts on your mobile device, or fix issues using our troubleshooters and how-to articles.
How to Use
Move Pictures / Videos to Device - Android Smartphone
To transfer pictures and videos between from a computer / PC to an Android smartphone.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone is low on memory | Verizon Troubleshooter
Does your device say it's low on memory? Learn how to manage your phone's storage or system memory and get it running again.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen won't unlock | Verizon Troubleshooter
Is your phone stuck on the lock screen? Learn how to get your phone screen to unlock and troubleshoot screen freezing issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
How to Use
Power Cycle the Wireless Device
Here's how to power your 4G Basic phone off then back on.
How to Use
Power Cycling and Launching Mobile Web Browser
Here's how to power cycle your device and access the Mobile Web 2.0 browser on your device.
How to Use
Report Spam Messages
Here's how to report Spam messages if you are receiving unwanted text messages.
How to Use
Resolve Windows Device Manager Conflicts
Here's how to resolve driver conflicts if your device doesn't properly interface with your computer.
How to Use
SIM card and eSIM FAQs
Learn how to setup and activate a new SIM card. Replace a lost card or install a new one when you bring your own device (BYOD) and switch to Verizon mobile.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Activate / Set Up Device
Activate your Galaxy Z Flip7 to get started. This ensures you can make calls, send messages, and connect to the internet.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Keeping contacts updated on your Galaxy Z Flip7 ensures you have accurate info when needed, whether adding a new number, updating details, or removing old entries.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Use facial recognition on your Galaxy Z Flip7 to secure your device and personal info. If you decide to switch methods, you can delete your face data anytime.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Use facial recognition on your Galaxy Z Flip7 to secure your device and personal info. If you decide to switch methods, you can delete your face data anytime.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Setting up speed dial entries on your Galaxy Z Flip7 allows you to call important phone numbers quickly and easily.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Connect your Galaxy Z Flip7 to a visible or hidden Wi-Fi network or remove a saved one. This can help with troubleshooting or make it easier to connect to networks you use.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Follow these instructions to configure IMAP, POP3, or Exchange® account settings for an email address on your Galaxy Z Flip7 that's not serviced by Gmail™.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Add a Virtual Private Network
Using your VPN provider or IT admin's credentials, add a VPN to your Galaxy Z Flip7 to encrypt traffic and protect your identity on public Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your Galaxy Z Flip7 lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Adjusting the sync settings on your Galaxy Z Flip7 helps manage app updates, improve performance, conserve battery, and control data usage.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
By adjusting screen settings (e.g., Screen saver, Screen timeout, Screen zoom, etc.) on your Galaxy Z Flip7, you can reduce eye strain, improve visibility, and extend battery life.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Adjust Touchscreen Settings
If your Galaxy Z Flip7 isn't responding to your touch as it should, adjusting the sensitivity may help, especially if you're wearing gloves or using a screen protector.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Use vibrate mode so your Galaxy Z Flip7 can keep you notified while staying quiet. Control alerts by turning vibrate on or off, or adjust settings the way you want.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Adjust Volume
Adjusting the volume on your Galaxy Z Flip7 can help when you're watching a video, listening to music, or joining a call.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
With this feature, your Galaxy Z Flip7 switches between cellular data and Wi-Fi when signal is low. If drops happen, turning it off gives you more control over your Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Block / Unblock Numbers
Blocking certain numbers on your Galaxy Z Flip7 stops unwanted calls and messages. If you can't receive calls or messages from specific numbers, verify they're not blocked.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Call a Number
Follow these instructions to make a phone call from your Galaxy Z Flip7.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Capture a Screenshot
Capturing a screenshot on your Galaxy Z Flip7 is an easy way to preserve messages, images, or anything else you might need to reference later.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Follow these steps to easily capture photos or videos on your Galaxy Z Flip7 and send them to friends or family, helping you share moments in real time.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Change Network Mode
If your Galaxy Z Flip7 drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Check Device Storage
If your Galaxy Z Flip7 is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Check for Physical Damage
These examples help you identify physical or liquid damage that could affect the performance of your Galaxy Z Flip7.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Clear App Cache
Clearing cached data and temporary files on your Galaxy Z Flip7 improves performance and storage. If an app is slow or unresponsive, clearing its cache can help.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Common Camera Settings
Refer to this info for basic operation and advanced settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for the camera on your Galaxy Z Flip7.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your Galaxy Z Flip7 makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Disable / Enable App
Certain pre-installed apps on your Galaxy Z Flip7 can't be removed. Disabling them can free up space and declutter your device, while enabling them returns functionality.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Enabling a SIM PIN extra security to your Galaxy Z Flip7, helping to prevent unauthorized use and protect your personal info if your device is misplaced or stolen.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
A screen lock secures your Galaxy Z Flip7 and keeps it private. Setting it up or adjusting the options helps you find the right balance between security and accessibility.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Reset your Galaxy Z Flip7 to factory settings as a final troubleshooting step. Use this method if your device is unresponsive or you can't access the Settings menu.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Reset your Galaxy Z Flip7 to factory settings as a final troubleshooting step, or an easy way to erase your data if you're upgrading or trading your device in.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Google Backup and Restore
With automatic backups, app settings and personal data on your Galaxy Z Flip7 are saved to your Google™ account, making it easy to restore everything after a reset.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Switching to a new device, traveling, or troubleshooting a connectivity issue? Learn how to quickly and easily insert or remove the SIM card for your Galaxy Z Flip7.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Install Device Software Updates
Software updates improve performance, fix bugs, and enhance security. Installing them helps keep your Galaxy Z Flip7 safe and running efficiently.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Language Selection
Set your Galaxy Z Flip7 to a preferred language for better understanding and ease of use.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your Galaxy Z Flip7 lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that were saved with different details or appear as duplicates.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Manage Battery Saving Settings
Power saving mode helps extend battery life on your Galaxy Z Flip7 by reducing performance and limiting vibration, location services, and most background data.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Manage Contactless Payments
Make payments faster and safer with contactless technology. Set it up on your Galaxy Z Flip7 to pay without a card.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Manage DTMF Tones
Improve the responsiveness of your Galaxy Z Flip7 in automated phone systems by changing Dual-Tone Multi Frequency (DTMF) tone settings.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Manage Data Usage
Setting data limits or warnings on your Galaxy Z Flip7 helps you stay aware of your usage habits, which can be useful if your plan provides a fixed amount of data.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Do Not Disturb (DND) silences calls and alerts, letting only urgent ones through. If your Galaxy Z Flip7 isn't receiving calls or messages, check the settings or turn off DND.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Manage Home Screen Panels
Your Galaxy Z Flip7 allows you to set a default Home screen panel and arrange your folders, shortcuts and widgets, making your device more efficient and reducing clutter.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Manage Home Screen Settings
Organizing the Home screen on your Galaxy Z Flip7 makes it easier to use. Resize the grid, move apps, and hide unnecessary apps for faster access to your most-used features.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Manage Hotspot Settings
Turn on the hotspot feature for your Galaxy Z Flip7 to share mobile data with other devices. Set up the network name, password, and security type to enhance security.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Manage RTT Settings
Use RTT to text in real time on calls from your Galaxy Z Flip7. This can help with hearing or speech issues, or if you prefer typing.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Adjust settings to fine-tune security and unlocking preferences on your Galaxy Z Flip7, ensuring the right balance of convenience and protection.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Motions and Gestures
Adjust motion and gesture settings to improve how you use your Galaxy Z Flip7. Customize for gestures, quicker shortcuts, and increased efficiency.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Connecting your Galaxy Z Flip7 to a computer allows you to move photos, videos, or music to free up storage space or back them up to make sure your files are safe.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your Galaxy Z Flip7 to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Place a Conference Call
The conference call function on your Galaxy Z Flip7 you talk with multiple people simultaneously so up to 6 parties can participate in the same conversation.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Power Up in Safe Mode
Safe Mode is a diagnostic state on your Galaxy Z Flip7 that only runs system apps so you can isolate if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Record and Play Sound File
Recording and playing sound files on your Galaxy Z Flip7 is a practical way to save important info, from meeting notes to personal reminders.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your Galaxy Z Flip7 helps if you need to switch accounts, fix login or sync issues, or keep your data private.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Removing an email account you no longer use can help streamline notifications and improve organization on your Galaxy Z Flip7.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Reset All Settings
Restoring your Galaxy Z Flip7 to its default settings can help fix problems like crashing and freezing while keeping your data, files, and apps intact.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Reset App
Resetting app data on your Galaxy Z Flip7 can help fix problems like crashing and freezing without having to delete the app from your device.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Reset Network Settings
Resetting network settings on your Galaxy Z Flip7 can help fix problems with connecting to a Wi-Fi network or mobile data, or pairing a Bluetooth® device.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Restart Device
Try restarting your Galaxy Z Flip7 for issues like freezing or slowness. This clears software issues and restores the device to its normal operation.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your Galaxy Z Flip7 in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Set Date and Time
Keeping the correct date and time on your Galaxy Z Flip7 ensures alarms, calendar, and reminders are delivered correctly. Change if the time is incorrect.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Choose whether messages and alerts show in full, remain private, or stay silent while the screen on your Galaxy Z Flip7 is locked.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Customizing ringtone and notification sounds on your Galaxy Z Flip7 lets you personalize your phone and easily recognize alerts.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Sharing photos or videos from the gallery on your Galaxy Z Flip7 makes it simple to send files through messages, social apps, or cloud storage in just a few steps.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Stop Running Apps
When an app on your Galaxy Z Flip7 misbehaves, try stopping it. This can fix temporary software issues by closing the app rather than sending it to the background.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Set your Galaxy Z Flip7 offline by shutting off Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth®. This helps save battery or fix connection issues. Turn it off when you want to connect.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Android™ Device Protection helps keep your Galaxy Z Flip7 safe, but should be turned off before resetting, trading or selling it.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Apps installed on your Galaxy Z Flip7 may request access to certain device features. You can review and change these permissions any time to suit your needs.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Follow these steps to turn Bluetooth® for your Galaxy Z Flip7 on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Data On / Off
Turning on data lets your Galaxy Z Flip7 access online services over the Verizon network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Galaxy Z Flip7 to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Mobile Hotspot On / Off
Turn your Galaxy Z Flip7 into a portable Wi-Fi network, allowing devices to connect when other Wi-Fi is unavailable. A reliable cellular data connection is recommended.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn NFC On / Off
Near Field Communication (NFC) allows your Galaxy Z Flip7 to send files and process contactless payments. It can be turned off to save battery or enhance privacy.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn One-Handed Operations On / Off
One-handed operation is an accessibility feature that alters the keyboard on your Galaxy Z Flip7 for easier typing and swiping, which is useful for larger screens.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Not all Premium SMS services are free. Blocking these services on your Galaxy Z Flip7 can help you avoid charges, or you can allow them if preferred.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Reversing screen colors on your Galaxy Z Flip7 can improve contrast, assist with accessibility, or reduce eye strain in low light.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Screen rotation allows your Galaxy Z Flip7 to switch orientations automatically. By default, the screen rotates when you turn the device, but this setting can be turned off.
Features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Use Video Calling to connect with friends, family, or colleagues using your Galaxy Z Flip7. If you can't make or receive video calls, make sure the setting is on.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your Galaxy Z Flip7.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn on Wi-Fi if you want to connect your Galaxy Z Flip7 to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Uninstall Apps
Unused apps take up storage space and slow down your Galaxy Z Flip7. Uninstalling apps you don't need can improve performance and reduce clutter.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Unlock Screen
A screen lock keeps your Galaxy Z Flip7 safe and private. If you've set one up, follow these simple instructions to unlock your device and make it ready for use.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Use Multi Window
Use Multi Window™ mode on your Galaxy Z Flip7 to view two apps side-by-side. This makes it easier to copy info or compare content.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Use Speakerphone
Use speakerphone on your Galaxy Z Flip7 to keep your hands free for other tasks, share conversations with others, or simply avoid holding your phone for long periods.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Use Wireless PowerShare
Wireless PowerShare turns your Galaxy Z Flip7 into a wireless charger so you can quickly and easily share power with earbuds, watches, or another phone.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View / Delete Call History
Whether you want to check past calls or keep call records organized on your Galaxy Z Flip7, knowing how to view or delete call history is important.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View / Extend Battery Life
Knowing the expected battery life of your Galaxy Z Flip7 lets you plan your charging schedule and avoid interruptions. View this info to get the most out of your battery.
Troubleshooting
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Apps use data differently, sometimes more than you expect. Follow these steps to control which apps on your Galaxy Z Flip7 are allowed to use data in the background.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View Battery Info
Review this article to find battery and charging info for your Galaxy Z Flip7, such as how long your battery should last and what type of charger you need.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View Contact Sync Source
Your Galaxy Z Flip7 syncs contacts from different places (Outlook®, Google™, etc.). Knowing the contact source helps you identify and correct contact issues.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View Device ID
The Device ID, or IMEI, is a unique identifier for your Galaxy Z Flip7. This info is essential when troubleshooting certain issues or activating a device on your account.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View Device Screen on TV
View the screen contents of your Galaxy Z Flip7 on a larger display (e.g., TV, game console, etc.) to share media or enhance your viewing experience.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View MAC Address
Knowing the unique MAC address for your Galaxy Z Flip7 can help you control router access, troubleshoot connection problems, or register your device on a secure network.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View Phone Number
You may need to check the phone number for your Galaxy Z Flip7 if you're activating a new device, verifying account details, changing calling plans, or troubleshooting.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View SIM Card Number
You may need to check the SIM card number associated with your Galaxy Z Flip7 if you're activating a new device, verifying account details, or troubleshooting.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View Signal Strength
Checking your signal level can help you understand and troubleshoot call quality, data connection speed, and whether network issues are affecting your Galaxy Z Flip7.
How to Use
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View Software Version
Knowing the software version your Galaxy Z Flip7 is running helps you check for updates, troubleshoot issues, and ensure compatibility with apps.
Apps & Widgets
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Navigating recently-used apps lets you quickly resume tasks or free up unused operating memory on your Galaxy Z Flip7.
Features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Emergency alerts keep you updated on situations like severe weather, public safety threats, AMBER alerts, etc. Set your Galaxy Z Flip7 to receive only the alerts you want.
Apps & Widgets
Set Up and Use Bixby - Samsung (Android 10.x)
Here's how to set up and use Bixby on your Samsung smartphone running Android 10.
How to Use
Set up Verizon Prepaid Service - Android
Here's how to activate prepaid service on an Android device.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
How to Use
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
How to Use
Turn Assisted Dialing On / Off - Samsung Smartphones
Here's how to check if you're getting an error message when placing calls.
How to Use
Turn Find My Device On / Off - Android
Here's info on how to remotely locate, lock, ring or erase your Android device.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Troubleshooting
Voicemail, Visual Voicemail or voicemail app not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Can’t access voicemail on your mobile phone? Learn about common voicemail issues and how to troubleshoot them.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices
A list of Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alerts FAQs
Frequently asked questions about Wireless Emergency Alerts, including Presidential Alerts, Imminent Danger Alerts and AMBER Alerts.