Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Page contents

Software Updates

Find information on the latest software updates for your phone, tablet or connected device.

Software updates can improve device stability and provide a variety of additional benefits, including user experience improvements, performance enhancements and the latest security patches. This page has links to the most current software updates for all supported Verizon wireless devices.

Tap or click on the manufacturer to find your device.

    Apple
    Review full answer

    Arlo

    Google
    Review full answer

    Inseego

    Kyocera
    Review full answer

    LG
    Review full answer

    Motorola
    Review full answer

    Nokia
    Review full answer

    OnePlus
    Review full answer

    Orbic
    Review full answer

    RAZER
    Review full answer

    Samsung
    Review full answer

    Sharp
    Review full answer

    Sonim
    Review full answer

    TCL
    Review full answer

    Verizon
    Review full answer