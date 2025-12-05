- Apple iPad last updated 05/12/2025
- Apple iPhone last updated 05/12/2025
- Apple Watch last updated 05/12/2025
Software Updates
Find information on the latest software updates for your phone, tablet or connected device.
Software updates can improve device stability and provide a variety of additional benefits, including user experience improvements, performance enhancements and the latest security patches. This page has links to the most current software updates for all supported Verizon wireless devices.
Tap or click on the manufacturer to find your device.
- Pixel 3 last updated 02/07/2022
- Pixel 3 XL last updated 02/07/2022
- Pixel 3a last updated 08/15/2022
- Pixel 3a XL last updated 08/15/2022
- Pixel 4 last updated 02/06/2023
- Pixel 4 XL last updated 02/06/2023
- Pixel 4a last updated 12/18/2024
- Pixel 4a 5G UW last updated 02/06/2024
- Pixel 5 last updated 02/06/2024
- Pixel 6 last updated 04/08/2025
- Pixel 6 Pro last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 6a last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 7 last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 7 Pro last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 7a last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 8 last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 8 Pro last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 8a last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 9 last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 9a last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 9 Pro last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 9 Pro XL last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel FOLD last updated 06/10/2025
- Pixel Watch last updated 06/03/2025
- Pixel Watch 2 last updated 06/03/2025
- Pixel Watch 3 last updated 06/03/2025
- DuraForce PRO 3 last updated 05/13/2025
- DuraForce Ultra 5G UW last updated 04/29/2025
- DuraSport 5G UW last updated 06/06/2025
- DuraXV Extreme last update 06/28/2023
- DuraXV Extreme+ last updated 11/12/2024
- LG G8 ThinQ™ last updated 09/15/2022
- LG G Pad 5™ 10.1 FHD last updated 09/01/2022
- LG K51 last updated 04/20/2023
- LG Q70™ last updated 03/16/2023
- LG Stylo™ 6 last updated 03/02/2023
- LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G UW last updated 07/27/2023
- LG Velvet™ 5G UW last updated 07/27/2023
- LG WING™ last updated 08/24/2023
- Moto E Prepaid (Walmart only) last updated 06/24/2022
- moto g - 2025 last updated 04/22/2025
- Moto g 5G - 2024 last updated 04/30/2025
- MOTO G PLAY (2021) last updated 05/12/2023
- moto g play - 2023 last updated 05/30/2025
- moto g play - 2024 last updated 04/29/2025
- moto g power last updated 05/04/2022
- moto g power - 2025 - last updated 04/22/2025
- MOTO G POWER (2021) last updated 05/18/2023
- MOTO G POWER (2022) last updated 01/19/2024
- moto g power 5G - 2024 last updated 06/12/2025
- MOTO G PURE last updated 01/19/2024
- moto g stylus last updated 02/10/2023
- moto g stylus 5G last updated 03/26/2025
- moto g stylus 5G (2024) last updated 04/25/2025
- moto z4 last updated 01/10/2022
- MOTOROLA EDGE - 2022 last updated 04/29/2025
- MOTOROLA EDGE 5G UW last updated 07/01/2024
- motorola edge+ last updated 08/22/2022
- MOTOROLA EDGE+ 5G UW last updated 02/19/2025
- MOTOROLA ONE 5G UW last updated 12/08/2022
- MOTOROLA ONE 5G UW ACE last updated 06/03/2024
- motorola razr last updated 01/31/2022
- Motorola razr 2025 last updated 06/12/2025
- Nokia 2720 V Flip last updated 11/01/2022
- Nokia 2 V Tella last updated 12/02/2022
- Nokia 8 V 5G UW last updated 12/12/2022
- Orbic® Journey™ L last updated 11/30/2022
- Orbic® Journey™ V last updated 11/30/2022
- Orbic® Journey™ V (RC2210l) last updated 11/30/2022
- ORBIC® JOY last updated 04/25/2025
- ORBIC JOY 2 last updated 04/22/2025
- Orbic® Maui™ last updated 06/28/2023
- Orbic® Myra 5G™ last updated 06/12/2024
- Orbic® Smart Wrist™ last updated 03/15/2023
- Orbic® Speed™ 5G last updated 01/10/2025
- Orbic Speed X 5G last updated 05/29/2025
- Orbic® Tab8 5G™ last updated 03/19/2024
- Samsung Galaxy A01 last updated 01/19/2024
- Samsung Galaxy A02s last updated 11/21/2024
- Samsung Galaxy A03s last updated 04/29/2025
- Samsung Galaxy A10e last updated 08/25/2023
- Samsung Galaxy A11 last updated 12/22/2023
- Samsung Galaxy A12 last updated 11/19/2024
- Samsung Galaxy A13 last updated 05/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G last updated 04/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G last updated 06/16/2025
- Samsung Galaxy A16 5G last updated 06/13/2025
- Samsung Galaxy A20 last updated 09/11/2023
- Samsung Galaxy A21 last updated 06/21/2024
- Samsung Galaxy A23 5G UW last updated 04/25/2025
- Samsung Galaxy A36 5G last updated 05/13/2025
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G last updated 07/16/2024
- Samsung Galaxy A50 last updated 03/15/2023
- Samsung Galaxy A51 last updated 02/10/2024
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW last updated 06/18/2024
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW last updated 05/29/2025
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G last updated 05/29/2025
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW last updated 02/29/2024
- Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen.) last updated 02/16/2022
- Samsung Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen.) last updated 02/16/2022
- Samsung Galaxy Note8 last updated 02/22/2022
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 last updated 08/17/2022
- Samsung Galaxy Note10 last updated 05/31/2024
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ last updated 05/31/2024
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G last updated 05/31/2024
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G last updated 04/25/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G last updated 04/25/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S9 last updated 04/20/2022
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ last updated 12/18/2022
- Samsung Galaxy S10 last updated 06/01/2024
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G last updated 06/01/2024
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ last updated 06/01/2024
- Samsung Galaxy S10e last updated 06/01/2024
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW last updated 04/02/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G last updated 04/02/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW last updated 01/21/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G last updated 04/02/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G last updated 06/05/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G last updated 06/05/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G last updated 05/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2022) last updated 05/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G last updated 06/05/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S22 last updated 05/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ last updated 05/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra last updated 05/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S23 last updated 05/28/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S23+ last updated 05/28/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE last updated 05/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra last updated 05/28/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S24 last updated 05/19/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S24+ last updated 05/19/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE last updated 05/23/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra last updated 05/19/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S25 last updated 06/13/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S25+ last updated 06/13/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge last updated 06/13/2025
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra last updated 06/13/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.4) last updated 02/16/2024
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5) last updated 07/01/2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite last updated 05/29/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G last updated 05/27/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 last updated 05/27/2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e last updated 09/19/2023
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 last updated 06/01/2024
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G last updated 08/27/2024
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G last updated 08/27/2024
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G last updated 05/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G last updated 02/24/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G last updated 04/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G last updated 05/29/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ last updated 04/30/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G last updated 06/04/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Watch last updated 09/11/2022
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 last updated 10/03/2022
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 last updated 01/03/2023
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 last updated 06/18/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic last updated 06/18/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 last updated 06/03/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro last updated 06/03/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 last updated 06/13/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic last updated 06/13/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Watch7 last updated 06/04/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Watch FE last updated 06/16/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra last updated 06/04/2025
- Samsung Galazy Z Flip3 5G last updated 05/27/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 last updated 05/27/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 last updated 05/21/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 last updated 05/22/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G last updated 08/22/2024
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G last updated 05/27/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 last updated 05/27/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 last updated 05/21/2025
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 last updated 05/22/2025
- Samsung Gear S3 classic last updated 08/19/2022
- Samsung Gear S3 frontier last updated 08/19/2022
- TCL 10 5G UW last updated 06/05/2023
- TCL 10 5G UW Prepaid last updated 06/05/2023
- TCL 30 LE last updated 04/16/2024
- TCL 30 V 5G last updated 08/19/2024
- TCL 40 XE 5G last updated 04/08/2025
- TCL 50 LE last updated 05/02/2025
- TCL 50 XE 5G last updated 03/12/2025
- TCL FLIP 3 last updated 04/10/2025
- TCL FLIP Pro (Postpaid / Voice & Text) last updated 01/12/2024
- TCL FLIP Pro (Prepaid) last updated 01/12/2024
- TCL LINKZONE 5G UW last updated 08/13/2024
- TCL SIGNA last updated 10/19/2022
- TCL TAB 8" last updated 07/25/2023
- TCL TAB 8 Plus last updated 11/20/2024
- TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G last updated 04/22/2025
- TCL TAB Disney Edition last updated 04/02/2024
- TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 last updated 11/20/2024
- TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION last updated 01/17/2022
- TCL TAB Pro 5G last updated 12/08/2023
- Verizon Airspeed Mobile Hotspot last updated 06/07/2022
- Verizon GizmoWatch 2 last updated 09/20/2024
- Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 last updated 04/10/2025
- Verizon Gizmo Watch3 - Adventure last updated 05/27/2025
- Verizon GizmoWatch Disney Edition last updated 09/18/2024
- Verizon Internet Gateway (ARC-XCI55AX) last updated 11/04/2024
- Verizon Internet Gateway (ASK-NCQ1338) last updated 05/13/2024
- Verizon Internet Gateway (ASK-NCQ1338FA) last updated 05/13/2024
- Verizon Internet Gateway (WNC-CR200A) last updated 12/05/2024
- Verizon Jetpack® MiFi® 8800L last updated 04/27/2022
- Verizon Orbic® Speed™ Mobile Hotspot last updated 06/28/2022
- Verizon Wireless Home Phone (LVP2) last updated 07/31/2023