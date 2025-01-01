|
LG K20™ V Overview
Find all LG K20 V Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to perform a quick activation and set up for your K20 V.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your K20 V.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Here's how to set up and remove facial recognition on your K20 V.
Apps & Widgets
Top Ten Support Requests & Resources - IBM MaaS360
Here are the top ten support requests & resources for the MaaS360.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Activate New Device - Existing Verizon Customer
Here's how to activate a new device on the Verizon network if you already have an active account.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources - LG
Here's how to download apps on your LG device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
Apps & Widgets
Apple Article - iPhone, iPad, or iPod not recognized in iTunes for Windows
If your iOS device won't connect to iTunes on your PC, view this info.
How to Use
Battery Issues - Battery Usage
This outlines potential causes of battery issues (device not charging / holding a charge, short battery life).
How to Use
Call Waiting - Smartphone
Here's how to answer call on your Android or BlackBerry smartphone while you're on another call.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
Features
Cancel or Remove Apps - Media Center (Get It Now)
Here's how to cancel or remove Media Center (Get It Now Apps) from your basic phone.
Apps & Widgets
Check Apps Reviewed by Verizon Wireless
Here's how to run a health check on your device to make sure everything's in order.
How to Use
Check for Duplicate Contacts Stored in Multiple Accounts - Android
Here's how to resolve duplicate contacts if you are using multiple backup options on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Charging Ports
Here's how to help determine if your device has a damaged charging port.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Hardware Modifications
Here's how to determine your device has hardware modifications.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Screen
Here's how to help determine if your device has screen damage.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Separated Hinges
Here's how to help determine if your device has physical damage to the hinge.
Troubleshooting
Check for Water Damage
Here's how to help determine if your device has liquid damage.
How to Use
Choose Contacts to Display on Device
Here's how to see where your contacts display or if your phone displays duplicate contacts.
Features
Company Name ID FAQs
Learn how customize the outgoing calls of each line in your company. Set up a unique name and image that will appear on compatible phones that you call.
How to Use
Configure TalkBack / Screen Reader Settings - Android
Here's how to configure TalkBack / Screen reader settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
How to Use
Content Transfer Center
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Troubleshooting
Damaged Device Fee FAQs
Learn about the Damaged Device Fee that's charged if you turn in your device for a Certified Like-New Replacement and your returned device has been misused.
How to Use
Data gifting for eligible shared data mobile plans FAQs
Verizon mobile customers with an eligible monthly shared data plan can send and/or receive a 1 GB data gift through the My Verizon app.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
How to Use
Disable Work Offline - Internet Browser
Here's how to check if you're offline if you can't connect to the internet via a computer with Internet Explorer, Chrome, or Firefox.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Export Contact / Address Book Info to.CSV Files - Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook
Here's how export contacts from your device to comma-separated value (.csv) files via Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook.
Apps & Widgets
Field Force Manager FAQs
Learn about Field Force Manager, a service that helps you monitor and communicate with your workers in the field.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
How to Use
Format SD / Memory Card via PC
Here's how to format or erase your SD / memory card using a computer.
How to Use
GPS Location Settings - Android
Here's how to view / change GPS location settings, which can affect battery life and location accuracy.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Account Address / Username
Here's how to view your Gmail email address and username from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Here's how to view a Gmail message on your Android smartphone / tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Add a Loyalty / Rewards Program
Here's how to add a loyalty or rewards card to Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Initial Setup - Add a Payment Card
If you're adding a card during the initial setup of Google Pay, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Make an In-Store Purchase
Here's how to make an in-store purchase with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Redeem a Gift or Loyalty Card
Here's how to redeem a gift or loyalty card with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Remove a Card
Here's how to remove your card info from the Google Pay app.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Set Default Payment Card
Here's how to set your default payment method in Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Here's how to report problems or submit suggestions for apps on your Android smartphone / tablet via the Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Here's how to install / download apps from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
How to Check Your Internet Connection Speed
This page explains how to test connection speeds for your wireless devices (e.g., smartphone, tablet, mobile hotspot, router, etc.), as well as some important considerations that may pertain to your experience.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
How to Use
How to Locate ESN or MEID Serial Numbers on Phones
Learn how to find your phone's ESN (Electronic Serial Number) or the MEID (Mobile Equipment Identifier) number.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
How to Use
How to use Verizon Cloud
Get step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for and use Verizon Cloud online. Upload and back up your contacts, pictures, videos, music, documents and more.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to perform a quick activation and set up for your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your K20 V if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen saver, Screen Timeout, Bold text, Font size, etc.) for your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your K20 V vibrates to alert you of an incoming call, text or other notification.
Troubleshooting
LG K20 V - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your LG K20 V has liquid or other physical damage.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your LG K20™ V makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your K20 V if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won’t start up.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Insert / Remove Battery
Here's how to insert / remove the battery for your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Manage DTMF Tones
Here's how to update the K20 V dialpad settings if entries are not recognized by automated systems.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage to a memory card in your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer picture, video or music files between your K20 V and a computer.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call from your K20 V.
Troubleshooting
LG K20 V - Power Up in Safe Mode
If your LG K20 V becomes slow or freezes immediately after starting up, this generally happens because of a third-party app interfering with the system. Booting into Safe Mode starts only the default system apps, offering a helpful way to determine which one is causing the issue and remove it.
Troubleshooting
LG K20 V - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your K20 V crashes, resets or freezes.
Troubleshooting
LG K20 V - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your K20 V if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
LG K20 V - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your LG K20 V™ in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your K20 V when the screen is locked.
Troubleshooting
LG K20 V - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop apps from running that cause your K20 V to freeze, crash, reset or run slow.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your K20 V on or off.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your K20 V on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your K20 V doesn't rotate or flip.
Features
LG K20 V - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn Video Calling for your K20 V on / off.
Features
LG K20 V - Turn Voice & Video On / Off - HD Voice
Here's how to turn HD voice and video calling from your K20 V on / off.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels and set a default Home screen panel for your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your K20 V uses.
How to Use
LG K20 V - View Battery Info
Here's how to view the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - View and Reply to an Email Message
Here's how to view and reply to an email message from your K20 V.
Apps & Widgets
LG K20 V - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view or close recently used apps on your K20 V.
Features
LG K20 V - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V User Guide (PDF)
This LG K20 V User Guide can help you get the most out of your device, like Home Screen features, shortcuts, the notification area, navigation tips, device setup, and advanced use.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to your K20 V to encrypt your internet traffic and protect your online identity via a secure remote server.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your LG K20™ V lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your K20 V doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your K20 V to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to send unwanted calls directly to voicemail for your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Change Network Mode
If your K20 V drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Check Device Storage
If your LG K20™ V is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Apps & Widgets
LG K20 V - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your K20 V to improve performance.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Compose and Send Email Message
Here's how to compose and send email messages from your K20 V.
Apps & Widgets
LG K20 V - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your LG K20 V (e.g., Calculator, Google Play Store, etc.) can't be uninstalled. However, they can be disabled to free up resources and reduce clutter on your device.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your K20 V or turn it on or off.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your K20 V if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card of your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Install Device Software Update
Here's how to check for or to install software updates on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language selection for your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your K20 V lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Manage Battery Saving Settings
'Battery saver' helps extend battery life on your LG K20 V by reducing performance and limiting vibration, location services, and most background data.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and / or limits on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to manage notification settings on your LG K20™ V if you're not receiving calls or messages.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to adjust the screen lock settings for your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your LG K20™ V to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Record and Play Sound File
Here's how to record sounds and listen to them on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your K20 V can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Reset All Settings
Here's how to reset all settings if your K20 V crashes or runs slow, or apps freeze or reset the device.
Troubleshooting
LG K20 V - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset network settings if your K20 V cannot connect to the internet or send messages.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Set Date and Time
Here's how to correct your K20 V if it shows the incorrect date and/or time.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your K20 V gallery.
Apps & Widgets
LG K20 V - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your K20 V on or off.
Troubleshooting
LG K20 V - Turn Automatic App Restore On / Off
Here's info on backing up and restoring app data on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your LG K20™ V provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your LG K20 V to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your K20 V on or off.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your K20 V to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
LG K20 V - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your LG K20 V is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
LG K20 V - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact your K20 V was imported from.
How to Use
LG K20 V - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and/or videos from your K20 V gallery.
How to Use
LG K20 V - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your LG K20 V is currently running.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your LG K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your K20 V.
How to Use
LG K20 V - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your K20 V.
Troubleshooting
Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges
Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
How to Use
Manage Facebook Privacy
If you want to change your Facebook privacy or security, here's how to access those options.
How to Use
Messaging and texting FAQs
Learn how to send, receive, delete or archive texts on your mobile device, or fix issues using our troubleshooters and how-to articles.
How to Use
Move Pictures / Videos to Device - Android Smartphone
To transfer pictures and videos between from a computer / PC to an Android smartphone.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Approve / Reject Account Manager Request
Here's how to approve or reject someone's Account Manager request via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - View Documents, Receipts and Agreements
Here's how to view past account documents, receipts and agreements via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - View Media & App Purchases
Here's how to view your media and app purchases via the My Verizon app.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Our Troubleshooter will help fix issues with your device or accessories that may cause problems with turning your device on.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone is low on memory | Verizon Troubleshooter
Does your device say it's low on memory? Learn how to manage your phone's storage or system memory and get it running again.
Troubleshooting
Phone overheating, losing battery power, not charging | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen won't unlock | Verizon Troubleshooter
Is your phone stuck on the lock screen? Learn how to get your phone screen to unlock and troubleshoot screen freezing issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
How to Use
Power & Charging Issues - Non-Removable Battery Devices
If you're having issues with your non-removable battery charging or not holding a charge, view this info.
How to Use
Power Cycle the Wireless Device
Here's how to power your 4G Basic phone off then back on.
How to Use
Power Cycling and Launching Mobile Web Browser
Here's how to power cycle your device and access the Mobile Web 2.0 browser on your device.
How to Use
Prepare for an International Trip
Here's how to check for service availability around the world and find the best plan for your trip abroad.
How to Use
Report Spam Messages
Here's how to report Spam messages if you are receiving unwanted text messages.
Features
Reset Locked Out Voicemail Password
Here's how to reset your Voicemail password when locked out.
How to Use
Resolve Windows Device Manager Conflicts
Here's how to resolve driver conflicts if your device doesn't properly interface with your computer.
How to Use
SIM card and eSIM FAQs
Learn how to setup and activate a new SIM card. Replace a lost card or install a new one when you bring your own device (BYOD) and switch to Verizon mobile.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Features
Set Up a Visual Voicemail Greeting - LG
Here's how to set up a Visual Voicemail greeting for your LG device.
How to Use
Set up Verizon Prepaid Service - Android
Here's how to activate prepaid service on an Android device.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (LG) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the LG Software Upgrade Assistant on your PC or Mac.
How to Use
Subscribe to Apple Music - My Verizon Website
Here's how to add an Apple Music subscription from the My Verizon website.
How to Use
Subscribe to Apple Music - My Verizon app
Here's how to add an Apple Music subscription from your My Verizon app.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes
Here's how to sync the contacts, calendar, etc. on your iPhone / iPad with iTunes.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Info (Contacts, Mail Accounts, etc.)
Here's how to sync iTunes email, contacts, calendar, etc.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Media (Apps, Music, Movies, etc.)
Here's how to sync media (e.g., apps, music, movies, etc.) with iTunes.
How to Use
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
How to Use
Transfer Content with Samsung Smart Switch Mobile App
Here's how to transfer your data from your old device to your current Samsung phone.
How to Use
Transfer Content with the LG Mobile Switch App
Here's some important info to review before transferring content via the LG Mobile Switch app.
Features
TravelPass - My Verizon Website (Prepaid) - View International Usage
Here's how to view international usage details and charges via the My Verizon website (Prepaid).
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Assistant for LG K20™ V
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your LG K20 V.
How to Use
Turn Assisted Dialing On / Off - LG Smartphones
Here's how to change call settings if you're getting an error message when making calls.
Apps & Widgets
Turn Emergency Mode On / Off - Samsung
Here's how to conserve battery on your Samsung device if you're in an emergency situation.
How to Use
Turn Find My Device On / Off - Android
Here's info on how to remotely locate, lock, ring or erase your Android device.
How to Use
Turn TalkBack / Screen Reader On or Off - Android
Here's how to turn TalkBack / Screen reader for your Android device on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Unable to Receive Text Messages from Apple Devices
If you've switched from an Apple to a non-Apple device, this troubleshooting info could help resolve messaging problems.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Understanding ESN and MEID Numbers
Understand what an ESN and MEID is and how to find it on your phone.
Features
Understanding Spam Calls / Caller ID Spoofing
Here's info on spam and Caller ID spoofing which may help if you're getting calls from random numbers.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
How to Use
Validate Emergency Address (E911)
Here's info on validating your Emergency Address (E911).
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Create a Profile
Creating a Verizon Cloud profile on your Android™ allows you to recover access to your Cloud account if you get locked out.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Reset App
Here's how to reset your Verizon Cloud app on your Android device.
How to Use
Verizon Cloud - Transfer Content - Android Smartphone
Here's how to use the Verizon Cloud app on your Android smartphone to transfer content between devices.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to Activate Your Device(length: 2:57)
Watch this video to learn how to activate a new device, or switch between devices, on your existing My Verizon account.
Length: 2:57
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Troubleshooting
Video: Improving Battery Life(length: 3:03)
Improve your phone's battery life with the steps shown in this video.
Length: 3:03
Troubleshooting
Video: Preparing for International Travel(length: 3:20)
Prepare for International Travel by choosing your own travel plan and turning on your devices travel settings.
Length: 3:20
Troubleshooting
Video: Troubleshooting a Wi-Fi Connection(length: 2:55)
Having issues with your Wi-Fi connection? Have no fear! Follow these simple steps to get your Wi-Fi connection up and running.
Length: 2:55
How to Use
Video: What is Verizon Cloud?(length: 1:34)
Watch this video to learn about the features of Verizon Cloud - like content transfer, media storage, photo printing and more.
Length: 1:34
Troubleshooting
Voicemail, Visual Voicemail or voicemail app not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Can’t access voicemail on your mobile phone? Learn about common voicemail issues and how to troubleshoot them.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices
A list of Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alerts FAQs
Frequently asked questions about Wireless Emergency Alerts, including Presidential Alerts, Imminent Danger Alerts and AMBER Alerts.